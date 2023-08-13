Nigeria Summons Toby Amusan Despite Doping Ban

World record holder in the 100m hurdles Toby Amusan is included in the Kenya squad for the World Championships in Budapest. despite the fact that he was suspended for doping. The Nigerian was recently fined by the AIU for missing three controls.

“I am a pure athlete and I regularly (perhaps more often than usual) took the Athletics Integrity Test (AIU).. I was tested a few days after my third “failed test”. I believe that this will work in my favor and that I will compete in the World Championship in August. In the meantime, I ask you to respect my privacy while I prepare my arguments before arbitration, ”the African warned upon learning of the sanction.

Pending temporary permission

Apparently, Amusan was waiting for a preliminary permit, which was finally received. To the “displeasure” of some of his opponents. Since Eugene set this historic world record last year, she has become a favorite in every competition she competes in. This track has a best score of 12.34 but has not competed since 18 July due to a temporary suspension. Let’s see if he ends up stepping into Hungarian tartan, or if there’s another twist in the script…