Nintendo Switch 2 commercial with Paul Rudd

Nintendo has released a promotional video for the Nintendo Switch 2, called “Now You’re Playing Together,” featuring actor Paul Rudd, in a reference to a 1991 Super Nintendo Entertainment System commercial

that also featured the actor. You can watch the commercial below.

The Nintendo Switch 2 will be released on June 5, 2025 and in Portugal, it will cost 469.99 euros, with the

Mario Kart World bundle costing 509.99 euros.