Nobody needs Eden Hazard after the Madrid disaster

Eden Hazard will go down in history as one of Real Madrid’s worst signings. According to Belgian media, the former Chelsea player cost €160m and his contribution on the pitch was negligible. At the age of 32 and after the end of the contract on July 1, he still has not found a place where he could continue his career.







Madrid paid a hefty sum in 2019 for one of the best players in the Premier League. In fact, a centre-back of Rio Ferdinand’s caliber admitted that the Belgian was “unbeatable one-on-one”. However, at the Santiago Bernabeu, he never showed the slightest hint of his qualities.

Eden Hazard’s performance over the four seasons he spent at Los Blancos is truly appalling. In 76 games, he was only able to score seven goals and provide twelve assists. The Belgian was paid €23.2 million per season, according to Salary Sport. Total 92.8 million salaries. Adding up everything Real Madrid paid for him, each goal he scored was worth around 36 million euros.

The low level that he showed left him practically no opportunity to continue his sports career anywhere decently. A few seasons ago, it was unthinkable that at just 32 years of age, retirement would be an opportunity for one of the most destructive players on the planet.







In June, Hazard assured a local Belgian broadcaster that “I’m still capable of being a professional footballer, my body can handle it.” The reality, which is very different, is that after more than a month without a team, he has almost no offers.

There were rumors at the time that he could head to MLS to join Leo Messi and Sergio Busquets at Inter Miami. Those rumors gained momentum when Mexican Rodolfo Pizarro announced he was leaving the club (by his own decision), vacating one of three MLS “franchise player” slots, a condition that allows some players to charge more than salary. in the North American league, and with the arrival of Jordi Alba, everything seems to indicate that this path is out of the question.

Given this scenario, and while he doesn’t seem to be thinking about hanging up his boots, it’s not at all out of the question that such an alternative could be the case. He is only 32 years old and his quality is undeniable, but the unstoppable Hazard from Chelsea is very hard to come back. Now the image of the ruinous player that he was at Real Madrid has become even more significant.