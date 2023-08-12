Noname release new album with JAY-Z, Kendrick and Beyoncé

Hip-hop is music that has more freedom of expression. This also includes that when a rapper is unhappy with something, he will say it clearly, sharply and directly. And if not, then tell them Name who was not afraid to say everything To JAY-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé and Rihannabecause of their relationship with the NFL.

The artist from the city of winds has released a new album ‘Sundial’ on Friday, August 11, after a long five-year wait for his previous work, Room 25. And, of course, he was well able to be on everyone’s lips from the first minute.

What worries Noname from JAY-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Rihanna or Beyoncé?

Noname Disagrees With Hip-Hop Stars Collaborating With NFLdue to the constant allegations of racism the football league has received in the past. Oddly, nothing was said about Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem or 50 Centperforming at the last NFL show in Los Angeles.

The rapper also makes it clear that she promised herself never to act in coachella And so it was, of course, we do not know if they called her and whether they made this request. Whatever the case, it seems clear that Noname has somehow brought conscious rap back to the forefront, even if the price will be to outdo many of the big names in the scene.

As you know, Sean Carter aka JAY-Z teamed up with the NFL in 2019 to become brain of a strategist live music league, in addition to initiatives to social and racial justice.

Three years before, beyoncé (wife of The Scheme) was in charge of the role in the iconic Super Bowl intermission, an explicit aesthetic homage to the show that Michael Jackson he did on the same stage in the first half of the 1990s.