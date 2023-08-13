Octopus hair, the perfect cut for long hair with unrivaled texture and volume

The new haircut is in trend and repeats the line of the wolf haircut and mullet. He octopus haircut This is the new fashion followed by most celebrities.

inspired by k-pop, octopus haircut This is a way to give your hair more texture and volume. If you want something new and don’t know what to do, try this new trend.

How to make an octopus haircut

He octopus haircut This is a new approach to hair cutting, like mulletbut with a lot of volume. This type of haircut is made up of layers of contrasting length.

This characteristic of the layers in this section is differentiated from mullet pointed tips, similar to the tentacles of an octopus. This results in an unstructured look full of movement.

Who is better with this haircut?

Owners of wavy and straight hair can join the trend octopus haircut. In addition, this type of hair usually has little volume and thus a more attractive texture and movement is achieved.

Another important issue is the shape of a person’s face. This haircut is especially suitable for long faces, as it corrects the vertical lines of the face due to the large amount of hair. octopus haircut.

Why is this haircut trending?

Many trends are making a comeback, and just like clothing or makeup, seventies haircuts are coming back to stay.

This era was characterized by mullet-type cuts. Today, it is being updated by blending with eggplant to innovate and experiment.

In addition, many famous people appeared at events with such a haircut, which made a splash. This is the case Billie Eilishwhich some time ago was shown online with a flawless octopus haircut.