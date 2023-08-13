Olivia Rodrigo and her bad ideas become an international success

American singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo has a gift for turning a bad idea into a great one. That’s what he did when he released his single “Bad Idea Right”.

Olivia Rodrigo is a pop music phenomenon at just 20 years old. The American singer, songwriter and actress has already won three Grammy Awards for her first album Sour since 2003. And he was only 18. And his successes continue because of his bad ideas. The most recent is his new single “Bad Idea Right?”. This song not only gives us a preview of his second album, Guts, due out on September 8, but also immerses us in his signature style and talent for capturing emotion in every note.

Video clip “Bad idea, right?”

Olivia Rodrigo poses in the street in front of posters advertising her album Guts. Photo via @oliviarodrigo

Musical kaleidoscope: “Bad idea, right?”

“Bad idea, right?” Is a song that melds a variety of musical influences into brilliant pop. Olivia Rodrigo demonstrates her versatility by incorporating upbeat, girly references to ’80s pop punk. Rodrigo’s chatty voice adds a unique layer to the song, exploring emotional dilemmas with a touch of humour. With lyrics like “Meeting tonight, it’s a bad idea, isn’t it?” Rodrigo captured the inner struggle of wanting to revive old stories despite warnings from the heart.

American singer-songwriter at a Spotify event in Mexico. Photo via @oliviarodrigo

A movie that brings words to life

Music video for the song “Bad Idea, Right?” takes the song to a new level by telling the story visually. Directed by Petra Collins, The video shows us how Olivia Rodrigo deals with the temptation to return to her former love. Accompanied by his friends Tate McRae, Iris Apatow and Madison Hu, Rodrigo plunges into a party full of mixed emotions. The aesthetics of the 90s and the hero’s rebellious attitude perfectly reflect the essence of the piece.

Photo promoting the single Vampire by @oliviarodrigo

Guts, the second album with emotional depth

“Bad idea, right?” it’s just a sample of what awaits us in the second album of Olivia Rodrigo, entitled “Guts”. This project, which will see the light of day on September 8, promises to explore the complexities of personal and relationship development. Following in the footsteps of his successful debut “Sour”, Rodrigo returns to his thoughts and emotions to tell a heartfelt and authentic story.



Olivia Rodrigo’s greatest hits on Spotify

Evolution of a star

Olivia Rodrigo’s story is commendable. From starring in Disney shows to becoming a pop sensationshowed an artistic maturity beyond his age. With three number one singles on the Billboard Hot 100 and one number one album on the Billboard 200, Rodrigo has left an indelible mark on the music industry. In addition, her authenticity and sensitivity in music have made her a beacon connecting her followers.

Olivia Rodrigo’s legacy continues

The single “Vampire” was followed by “Bad Idea Right?” and the upcoming album “Guts” is another milestone in the career of Olivia Rodrigo. As she develops as an artist and explores new emotional dimensions, her music continues to resonate with hearts of all ages. On September 8, the world will witness the evolution of this young prodigywhich further shows that “bad ideas” can also take us to unexpected and exciting places.