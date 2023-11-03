Omni-Man will be released in Mortal Kombat 1 on November 16th

Warner Bros. Games and NetherRealm Studios announced that the “Omni-Man” DLC for Mortal Kombat 1 will be released on November 9th for Kombat Pack owners and on November 16th for remaining PlayStation 5 , Xbox Series, PC players (Steam and Epic Games Store) and Nintendo Switch.

Omni-Man, also known as Nolan Grayson, is an alien from Viltrum who has long fought to protect his adopted home, Earth and has emerged as one of the planet’s most powerful champions. Grayson developed so much in this new home that he even raised his son, the hero known as Invincible (Mark Grayson), to follow in his footsteps and continue his legacy. But the Viltrumite warrior’s true mission was never benevolence – it was conquest, and the expansion-hungry Viltrum Empire has no intention of merely assimilating Earthrealm into its roster of realms.

Read More:: The Day Before Release Postponed Again: Early Access in December