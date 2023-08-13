On Monday, they will determine the sentencing of Cecily Aguilar, an accomplice in the Vanesa Guillen case.

Austin, Texas.- This Monday, August 14, federal court in Texas to decide how many years Cecily Aguilar will receivea woman who pleaded guilty to four counts of killing Private Vanessa Guillen of the Fort Hood military base.

“14 AUGUST. The day that my family was so afraid and waiting for has come. We need your help and support,” Vanessa’s sister Myra Guillen wrote on Platform X.

On November 29, 2022, Cecily Aguilar pleaded guilty to one count of complicity and three more counts of perjury.

The detainee was the girlfriend of soldier Aaron Robinson, who committed suicide when the authorities tried to arrest him.

The sentencing hearing is expected to begin at 9 am, where Vanessa’s family and friends will be able to testify before the judge.

Vanessa Guillen disappeared on April 20, 2020 from Fort Hood. Two months later, his remains were found on the banks of the river.

Von Fort Hood, the Texas base where Vanessa Guillen was stationed.

This is not the first time such an incident at Fort Hood has occurred: in March 2023, Ana Fernanda Basaldua Ruiz, another Hispanic soldier, was found dead.

Here you can see the timeline that Univision previously released regarding Vanessa’s case:

Dozens of people gathered in front of the Fort Hood military base to picket in honor of the Hispanic soldier Vanessa Guillen. Although authorities have not officially identified the remains found along the León River, the family have indicated that they believe it is her.

After more than two months of the soldier’s disappearance, federal authorities finally released the details of the case on Thursday. Two people have been named as suspects in his disappearance: Cecily Aguilar, 22, and Aaron Robinson, a soldier who committed suicide when authorities tried to intercept him.

This July 4 weekend, several protests and pickets were called in Texas to commemorate Guillen’s life.

At the height of the vigil, aides indicated that the demonstrations would not stop to demand answers from the United States Army and how it was investigating the case.

Others have spoken out in favor of the army to respond to complaints on social media about police sexual harassment.

Likewise, those present asked that all those who were in Guillen’s team leave their posts or be fired.

According to those present, the pickets and demonstrations will continue until Congress achieves an investigation.

