On the Origin of Species, another film by Ana de Armas

Cuban actress Ana de Armas is back in Hollywood news. His next project, a thriller Origin of Specieswill begin later this year in Queensland, Australia.

Magazine Deadline confirmed that De Armas will perform alongside Jude Law, Alicia Vikander and Daniel Brühl. directed by Oscar winner Ron Howard.

According to the press service, the story is based on two different descriptions of the same real story, adapted by screenwriter Noah Pink.

“A darkly comic tale of murder and survival, which takes place around an eclectic group of characters who leave civilization and travel to the Galapagos Islands. Everyone is looking for an answer to that eternally pressing question that torments us all: what is the meaning of life.

The role that the Cuban actress will play has not yet been revealed. in that Origin of Species no release date.

Earlier, by June 7, 2024 Ana de Armas will be in ballerina, spin-off of the John Wick saga with Keanu Reeves. The actress will play Rooney, a dancer who seeks revenge while hunting down her family’s killers.

At the beginning of the year De Armas hit the headlines after she was nominated for an Oscar in the Best Actress category for her role in Blondein which he played Marilyn Monroe. Thus it became the first actress born on the island to be nominated for the coveted award, Awarded by the American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

This year was also nominated for a Golden Globe an award he has not been able to receive since The award went to Cate Blanchett for her role in resin.

Ana de Armas was born in 1988 and grew up in Santa Cruz del Norte until she was 16, still studying acting at the National School of the Arts in Havana. got the lead role with the Spaniard Alex González in the film Rose from France. (2005) romantic drama by Manuel Gutiérrez Aragon, filmed between Cuba and Spain. He participated in this production, among others, with his Cuban colleagues Jorge Perugorria and Brocelianda Hernandez.

He also acted in films lost heaven, directed by the Spaniard Manuel Estudillo, and Madrigal, famous Cuban director Fernando Perez.

He left Cuba for Madrid at the age of 18 and was lucky enough to win the casting for the role Carolina Leal from the teen series Internship. Thanks to the work, which lasted six seasons (from 2007 to 2010), his face soon became one of the most popular in Spain.

Ana de Armas first appeared in Hollywood production in film Knock Knock, a 2015 film in which he shared the screen with actor Keanu Reeves.

Your participation in Blade Runner 2049 inducted her into the guild and from that moment on, his career in the United States did not stop.

April 15 Ana de Armas starred in a North American TV show saturday night life, there she played a young Cuban in the process of learning English.

In 2022 American magazine Diversity included the Cuban actress in his list of the 500 most influential people in the audiovisual world that year.

cuban actress vrecently traveled to Cuba to celebrate his 35th birthday. She did it with her boyfriend, businessman Paul Bukadaki. On this occasion, the official press tried to link the visit of Ana de Armas with the alleged “discovery” of Cuba. Journal of the Ministry of Culture jiribilla He asked “to create suitable conditions for him to return every time he feels nostalgic for his land.”

The actress traveled to the island on other occasions as well. In March 2020, he did it with actor Ben Affleck.his partner at the time.