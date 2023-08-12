Ophthalmologist from Pico on a business trip in Africa: he operated on blindness from cataracts

Guillermo Gilardenghiophthalmologist from Pickens, traveled to Ghana (Africa) as part of a humanitarian mission, where, With a team of collaborators, he voluntarily operated on about 350 people suffering from blindness due to cataracts.

“66 were operated on on Monday, 87 on Tuesday, 85 on Wednesday, 60 on Thursday, and about 50 remained this Friday. We are going to collect 350 patients,” he said in an interview with Radio 5.

Gilardenghi is a member of the General Pico Vision Clinic. He went to the African city of Tamale, located 600 kilometers from the capital of Ghana.

It brings together the mission of the Elena Barraquer Foundation in Barcelona to work between 60 and 80 people a day.

For this occasion, he traveled with Vision Clinic instrumentalists Belen Vaiznipi and Alejandra Mendez. There are two surgeons on the team, 11 in total, six from Spain and five from Argentina, including three from Pickensés.

Fundación Elena Barraquer de Barcelona has a very important voluntary activity all over the world, and has also carried out such campaigns in Argentina, provinces such as Chaco, Salta and other parts of South America.

The campaign aims to treat blindness from cataracts, one of the first causes of blindness in the world, since underdeveloped countries do not have the capacity to operate on so many patients suffering from this disease.

“An attempt is being made to select blind patients and operate on at least one of the two eyes. If they can, then both,” he said.