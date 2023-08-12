“Oppenheimer”, an amazing work of the master of cinema

Compact as an atom, well lubricated by the mechanics of space and time, as exciting as science itself, Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan’s latest film, is one of those mind-boggling films that takes you into a dark corner of emotion. and that they are indisputable in terms of implementation and (perhaps more?) interpretation of its entire composition. Nolan did it again. He again seated the audience in a chair (of the cinema for which he conceived all this flash of light and sound) for 180 minutes so that they did not notice the passage of time, making them participants and accomplices of history. Really what is already known without spoilers. Perhaps the mystery of the success of this biopic about the scientist who coordinated the creation of the atomic bomb that devastated cities Hiroshima and Nagasaki during World War II (1939-1945) lies precisely in the fact that the life of a brilliant American scientist is narrated along the thriller (who and why wants to “sink” Oppenheimer?), brilliantly using what Alfred Hitchcock called a “MacGuffin” an excuse that advances the action, but really only has the purpose of directing the viewer to what you really want to say.. Here (spoiler alert) three hours of footage is central: find out what they were talking about the “father” of the Manhattan Project and Albert Einstein, and in verifying that the tricks of politics, not science, are those that “push the button.”

Much has been said about the thematic referent (even stylistic through the use of “flashback” or even “flashforward”), which Tenet, Nolan’s previous film, was intended for Oppenheimer. Although the truth is that this film is more like, perhaps, one of the most forgotten films of his filmography: The Last Trick (2006). In that one (also with hats that flew through the air) it was Nikola Tesla himself (charmingly played by David Bowie) one who warned of the power of science and the need to be prepared to accept its possible consequences. In Oppenheimer, it’s Einstein’s take on politician Lewis Strauss (the wonderful Robert Downey Jr.) that really wraps up the film’s entire thriller plot. Actually, in Oppenheimer, the MacGuffin is the atomic bomb itself.

The device, from its creation design to its (terrible) use on August 5 and 9, 1945, and its disastrous consequences, is Nolan’s justification for flaunting a string of ambition, selfishness, maneuvering, and political persecution, as well as guilt, remorse. even forgiveness. All this at a thousand an hour, because Nolan does not leave the viewer a moment of respite. With its stunning explosive cocktail of sounds (with a prominent role in the very syntax of the film and with the aim of conveying emotion through the soundtrack, sound effects and even silence) an image as disturbing as it is poignant, in black and white and color to highlight the different points of view of the characters, “Oppenheimer”. many other films by Christopher Nolan, a real experience for the senses.

Based on the fact that this is actually a simple biopic, the verdict is simple: Nolan is a real master, a “magician” at a speed of 24 frames per second.

The fact that a film like Oppenheimer has become a box office success (it’s already over $500 million worldwide) is still symptomatic of a need for a movie that has had very little impact on the billboard lately, where thematic immaturity prevailed. and low-risk offerings. In a market where consistency is measured by opening weekend percentage, it’s nice to find films that, like Oppenheimer, thanks to the summer symbiosis it established with Barbie, are not only viewed but also liked. mostly spectators. Despite the fact that this is not a simple film and on its own topic: a biopic about one of the most terrible episodes of the destruction of the 20th century.

Nolan manages to acquaint the audience with the confusion and guilt that the drop of two atomic bombs instilled in Oppenheimer himself, and also recreates in a couple of “strokes” at the beginning of the film (masterful scene, but true) fruitful culture and thought between the wars during his apprenticeship at European universities.

If you suffer in the moral chapter in Oppenheimer, you enjoy it (and a lot) in the realm of acting, thanks to a cast that knows how to get the most out of themselves even in cameo characters like Emily Blunt (masterfully in the interrogation scene, by the way), giving life to the scientist’s wife Kitty; or even Florence Pugh playing her love Jean Tetlock. But also Rami Malek, dotting the ‘ye’ and, above all, Matt Damon, who again pleasantly surprises as General Leslie Groves after several years of somewhat sluggish performances. And, of course, the invaluable Gary Oldman as President Harry S. Truman. in one of the most insanely outrageous scenes in the film. Because in Oppenheimer, although it does not reflect the point of view of the victims of the atomic bombs (this is not the purpose or theme of the film), it judges and calibrates the pettiness of those who ordered its use, and they did not want to understand its destructive power. but as a political weapon. In this sense, Christopher Nolan’s camera is designed to point out these facts also to traitors, those who wanted to prosper, those who behaved dirty, cowards … Although this is not a moralizing film, but a portrait with its lights and shadows of a brilliant mind that could read the laws of physics from the score.