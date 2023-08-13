Oppenheimer: what the film did not tell

At the height of the film industry, Oppenheimer captured the attention of a global audience with its gripping account of the life of scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the creation of the atomic bomb. However, what Nolan did not count on.

Oppenheimer studied philosophy, literature and languages ​​(he managed to learn Italian in a month). This versatile man with many interests also read the dialogues of Plato in Greek and was an enthusiast of the ancient Hindu poem Bhagwad Gita.

Julius Robert Oppenheimer, in addition to being a physicist, was a polyglot. Born in New York, his native language was English, but he also spoke fluent German, probably inherited from his father, a textile importer who emigrated from Germany in 1888. under the direction of Max Born (Nobel Prize in Physics 1954). He spoke French and Italian, and we know that he at least read Greek and Sanskrit.

Actors Florence Pugh and Cillian Murphy as Jean Tetlock and J. Robert Oppenheimer / Internet

The director has been criticized several times for downgrading the female characters and always identifying them as wives or maternal figures that further the development of the protagonist. Also on this occasion, the depiction of women in Oppenheimer’s life has been a matter of controversy. Jean Tatlock and Katherine “Kitty” Puening, two significant figures in the scientist’s life, play Florence Pugh and Emily Blunt, respectively. Although these women played an important role in Oppenheimer’s life, the film often focuses on aspects that some critics see as gender stereotypes and simplifications.

The image of Jean Tatlock, a brilliant psychoanalyst and communist activist, is reduced in the film to moments of romance and emotional upheaval. Although she and Oppenheimer shared a passionate and intellectual relationship, the on-screen portrayal tends to focus on their romantic relationship and their connection to the “femme fatale”.

She met Oppenheimer in 1936 at the age of 22, and their romance lasted three years. Despite several separations due to his depression, their relationship was strained. She paved the way for him into politics, as she was a member of the Communist Party. He rejected all marriage proposals made to him by physics. Both broke off the relationship, but continued to see each other.

Tetlock was found dead by her father in 1944 and listed as having committed suicide; however, there is speculation that the assassination was carried out by US anti-communist intelligence. There was even a note:

Physicist with daughter Katherine / Web

“Everything is disgusting to me … Those who loved and helped me, all love and courage. I wanted to live and give, and somehow I was paralyzed. I struggled to understand and couldn’t… I think it would be a responsibility for my whole life, at least I could unburden a paralyzed soul from a world engulfed in struggle.”

Kitty Puening, for her part, is primarily presented as Oppenheimer’s wife and emotional support. Despite being a biologist and the mother of her children, the film omits her professional role and focuses on her struggles with alcoholism and postpartum depression. This limited presentation reduces his complexity and focus on being a “minor character” in the life of a physicist.

Oppenheimer was her fourth husband after she ended her marriage to a young Parisian, widowed Dallet, who died fighting for the Communists, and abandoned her doctor after the altar.

Together they had two children: Peter Oppenheimer and Katherine Oppenheimer. The second daughter, nicknamed Toni, had a distant relationship with her parents, who left her in the care of a friend, Pat Scherr. Speaking languages ​​like her father, she worked for the UN. However, throughout his life he struggled with suspicion of his parents and depression. He eventually committed suicide in 1977 by hanging himself in the family home.

Emily Blunt as Kitty Oppenheimer / Web

Ruth Tolman and Oppenheimer were close friends for many years. Although their relationship has been rumored, it has never been proven that they had an affair. She was the wife of the physicist and mathematician Richard Tolman; she was a psychologist and an influential figure among friends and colleagues.

In contrast, the lack of names and lack of development of other female characters who played key roles in the Manhattan Project, such as Lilly Hornig, Charlotte Serber, and Leona Woods Marshall, reflect the continued invisibility of women in the historical narrative. This omission is even more evident in stories based on true events, where inclusiveness and historical accuracy must be prioritised.

These women were pioneers in scientific fields and defied gender barriers at a time when women were greatly underestimated in science. They contributed their research, knowledge and skills to the development of the atomic bomb and the Manhattan Project as a whole.

There were stories about women who were with Oppenheimer who were left out of the film / Internet