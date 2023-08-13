Optimism rises for Paris in Paris

If Kylian Mbappe’s soap opera, indecipherable year after year, has taught us anything, it’s not about taking the most obvious things for granted. At a critical moment for PSG, forcing them to sell before the end of the market, the club has managed to get close to striker positions to the point where it is not out of the question in Qatar that an extension deal will eventually be implemented.

This Saturday in the first game of the season, PSG failed to get past Lorient. The debut of Luis Enrique was not pleasant, but there was a luxurious spectator in the box, Kylian Mbappe. The French international sat next to his friend Ousmane Dembele, who was recently signed by the Parisians and who he congratulated on social media on Saturday morning. Bondi’s smile was very comfortable, even the French press speculated that it might be a sign of the club’s appeasement.

While nothing has been signed, there has been a rapprochement between both sides in recent days, as sources close to Qatar have confirmed to AS.. The pessimism prevailing in the French capital has given way to optimism, although it does not claim to win. Mbappe wants to work out the final year of his remaining contract with PSG and is never, as he has been confirming all summer, going to publicly declare his desire to leave.

same pose

PSG are still willing to sell or renew him, but they also wanted to gain strength in the talks. In the current market, the Paris team have corrected their mistake and created a competitive team by getting rid of many stars, it remains to be seen if Neymar canand fulfilling, albeit belatedly, the promises that caused Mbappe to send the club a letter notifying them of his intention not to renew his contract until 2025.

PSG sent various proposals to the captain of the French team. The one that is gaining momentum and is still being analyzed in Paris, offer him an agreement with a withdrawal clause, which is prohibited in France as provided for in the Footballers’ Charter, and that a signature between both parties cannot even be approved, even if it is a private clause, without the need for termination. For now, Mbappe has rejected these offers, but the possibility of an extension has not yet closed.. He will listen to PSG, with whom he does not want to force an exit now.

waiting for events

Important weeks are approaching in Paris because PSG rose to prominence after dropping him from a tour of Japan, and Mbappé’s appearance at the Parc de los Principes box, in addition to entering the first-team dressing room, was seen in France as a gesture of goodwill from the outside. many leaders. Al-Khelaifi and Qatar, if they’ve shown anything in recent years, it’s making the most of a soap opera that could give the final twist.

PSG are aware that the situation with Mbappe cannot last long. As soon as the transfer market ends in September, the club is legally obligated to return him to the dynamics of the first team. But now the positions between the parties are closer than a month ago, when relations seemed broken, and the environment of the ex-Monaco player showed a predisposition to meet in the coming days.