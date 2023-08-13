Oreoles and Manser plan to go to the Electoral Tribunal to challenge the Broad Front process.

In Ecuador, prisons have become the epicenter of an unprecedented public security crisis. In Brazil or Venezuela, criminal gangs born behind bars are expanding throughout the region. And in Central America, governments are taking extreme action against the power of prison gangs.

Across Latin America, the various penitentiaries set up by governments to improve the security of those outside their borders have had the opposite effect: they have become command centers for important Criminal organizations.

As a rule, these gangs, which have arisen and are controlled from places of detention, have their main source of income in the drug trade. But experts believe some were involved in other types of crime, from extortion to illegal mining.

“Prison is not what we thought,” says Gustavo Fondevila, an expert at the Center for Economic Research and Education (Cide) in Mexico.

“These prisons in the region they have become conductors of violence: you build a prison in a place and the crime rate in that area rises”, adds Fondevila in dialogue with BBC Mundo.

“It’s a parallel state in prisons.”

landmark case

The prison problem for Latin American countries has increased as their cells have been overcrowded in recent decades. without effective policies to accompany this trend and rehabilitate them.

According to the World Prison Brief, a global prison report published in 2021 by the Institute for Crime and Justice Policy Research (ICPR).

According to the study, this increase in the number of prisoners reached 200% in South America and 77% in Central America.

AFP In recent decades, Latin American prisons have been overflowing with prisoners.

In Brazil, where the number of prisoners has increased 3.5 times since the beginning of this century, in recent decades a group that emerged in the 1990s in a prison in São Paulo has come under scrutiny. the largest criminal organization in the country and possibly in South America: First Capital Command (PCC).

Originally conceived as a prisoner defense alliance with its own charter, the PKK entrenched itself in prisons until it demonstrated its ability to operate on the streets in 2006 with a series of vicious attacks that drenched in blood and paralyzed America’s largest city Latina.

“Crime increases crime” is one of the slogans of the PKK.

The group expanded when authorities sent its leaders to prisons in other Brazilian states, where it gained more members and now has about 30,000 members in and out of prisons, studies show.

Under the leadership of Marcos Erbas Camacho, nicknamed “Marcola”, who has been incarcerated since 1999, the PCC has expanded its drug trafficking operations. controlling international routes from Paraguay, Bolivia and other countries region of

AFP The PCC has become Brazil’s largest criminal gang, led by prisoners like Marcola, who are now held in a maximum security prison in Brasília.

In parallel, he expanded his earnings through other crimes such as robbing banks or selling stolen phones.

This year, a UN report cited reports of PCC infiltration of illegal gold mining operations in the Amazon and Comando Vermelho, another powerful Brazilian drug gang, was born in a Rio de Janeiro prison.

“Even inside the prison, groups like the PKK do not completely limit their communication with what is happening on the streets. When we talk about prisoners who have more power and a central position in the organization, undoubtedly they have the opportunity to maintain influence, profit (and) business organization,” says Betina Barros, sociologist and researcher at the Brazilian Public Security Forum. to the BBC world.

In fact, the PCC is a symbolic example of what is happening on a different scale in other parts of the region.

“The paradoxical effect”

Instead of controlling the interior of the Tokoron prison, the Venezuelan authorities have shifted the responsibility onto the prisoners themselves.

Thus, in addition to a nightclub, a casino and a zoo, he appeared in 2014 in this colony in the center-north of the country. Tren de Aragua, another Latin American transnational crime group.

In addition to the drug trade, this gang of nearly 3,000 members has been credited with a wide range of crimes, from extortion and kidnapping to human trafficking or hitmen (as well as illegal gold mining, such as the PCC, with which it has developed ties). according to the Brazilian authorities).

AFP The drug trade has strengthened various gangs in Latin American prisons. But this is not his only illegal activity.

The Aragua train’s most visible figure, Hector Rastenford “Nino” Guerrero, “is protected inside Tocoron and controls the entire operation from there,” said Ronna Riskes, a Venezuelan journalist and researcher who wrote a book about the gang. interview in May.

The lack of control over overcrowded prisons was also evident in Ecuador, where the government last week declared a state of emergency in the prison system, which has been the scene of a series of massacres since 2020 that have killed more than 450 people.

Experts see gang war behind prison violence in Ecuador which also spilled into the streets, where there were murders, shootings and attacks, and the country turned into a regional drug distribution center.

“I would say that Ecuador is a drug state run by organized crime from prisons,” Carla Alvarez, an educator and security researcher, said in an interview a few days ago.

AFP Prisons have become the epicenter of the wave of violence that is shaking Ecuador.

Without falling into these extremes, other countries in the region have faced the problem of drug trafficking behind bars.

In Argentina, several people have been arrested on charges of transporting kilos of cocaine under the command of imprisoned leaders of Los Monos, a drug gang from the city of Rosario, and it was recently revealed that a former aviation pilot who once supplied the group ran an active drug trafficking and money laundering network from the Ezeiza prison..

In Mexico, where drug lords like Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán ran their gigantic illegal business in high-security prisons, it is estimated that up to millions of extortion phone calls come from prisons each year.

Some Latin American rulers openly admit that their prisons are dominated by the mafia.

Getty Images Weapons of various calibers have been found in prisons in Honduras and other countries in the region.

“We have launched activities to stop prisons from being schools of crime and break the vicious cycle of organized crime,” said José Manuel Zelaya, Secretary of State for National Defense of Honduras, a few weeks ago.

In addition to planning to build a prison for some 2,000 gang leaders in the Caribbean archipelago, the Honduran government has taken extreme measures to combat crime, such as imposing a curfew, imposing a state of emergency across much of the country, and militarization of overcrowded prisons after several massacres.

This “strong hand” strategy appears to be copied from that used by Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele to reduce the enormous power that gangs wielded inside and outside his country’s prisons, including opening this year a mega-prison for alleged gang members.

With the homicide rate plummeting in El Salvador, Bukele is highly popular domestically and is held up as a role model by some politicians in the region.

Presidency of El Salvador via Getty Images Bukele’s prison policy has attracted international attention.

But some warn that the country is paying too high a price for restoring public safety with the erosion of civil liberties, abuses by the security forces and the concentration of power in the hands of the president.

Others remember that simply betting on punishment often boomerangs in Latin America.

“In a highly victimized environment, people need a strong hand. He is well understood: he wants to go out into the street without fear, ”says Fondevila.

“But the reaction to put everyone in jail for something in the region has gone very wrong, and the effect is paradoxical: we put people in jail to keep them calm. and these people are returning to society from prison with more and more serious and complex crimes“.