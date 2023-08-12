Oriana Sabatini denies leaving career for Paulo Dybala: ‘I’m still working’

Oriana Sabatini faced the theories that she left her career for Dybala and was categorical in her response (Video: Tiktok)

Relationship between Oriana Sabatini And Paul Dybala strengthens day by day. The singer and football player have been together since 2018, and during these five years of dating and living together in Italy, they have publicly stated that they are very happy and that they have different plans.

However, the opinion of others is always present, and more than once it has been said that Oriana left her entire career, which has already established and grown enough to accompany her boyfriend. daughter Ova Sabatini And Kathy Fulop She is an actress, model and singer, and the decision to go live abroad with a player has given rise to all sorts of opinions and speculation.

The truth is that a few days ago, Oriana was faced with these versions explaining why she left the country and how her career is now shaping up. “I’ve heard a lot about ‘Oriana leaving her career’ and It gives me some grace because I keep working… I don’t know what career they are talking about, and they say that I quit,” Sabatini began in a dialogue with a YouTuber. Pablo Augustineto which she explained that she was still in a creative environment despite living in Europe.

For her part, the actress added, “I think They mean I don’t have a career like Tiny, but I didn’t have one either when I met Paulo, So…does that mean I don’t have a job?” he asked whoever thinks this way about their lives.

Finally, Oriana spoke directly to the media: “I’m asking journalists who say, ‘He left his career.’ Yes, I feel that I put aside a lot, because, of course, it was not profitable for me to live here (Buenos Aires), and he there (Italy). AND I’ve been in love and I’m in love. So why not try? But the race is still there, it hasn’t gone anywhere.”

Oriana and Paulo got a tattoo in the form of a heart (Instagram)

It should be noted that in recent months, as a sign of how settled the couple is, tattoos have appeared that are common to Oriana and Dybala. It all started with a romantic postcard that Sabatini uploaded to his Instagram account, where they enjoy their holidays in Ibiza. “Darling in Spain,” she wrote, and left three photos of the two on the yacht.

In one of the pictures, a detail did not go unnoticed by Internet users. It’s both in hand they have a mini heart tattooed on them and the design is identical: It is as if drawn from the inside, although not completely, but rather exposes fragments of the skin. It even seems that there is something else in it, although it is hard to see in the photo.

As a result of this data, users began to evaluate whether there were more matches in the tattoos of both, and found something that caught their attention: both Paulo and Oriana have a palm tree on their skin, which symbolizes summer, the beach, the Caribbean, vacation. , tranquility and nature. Geography, which, judging by its activity in the networks, is of interest to both the singer and the football player. teenie Shtossel And Rodrigo From Paul For example, this was another couple from La Scaloneta, where the artist and the football player got several tattoos before parting ways.

Keep reading:

Romantic message from Oriana Sabatini to Paulo Dybala for their anniversary

Love on the skin: Oriana Sabatini and Paulo Dybala would get a new tattoo together

Oriana Sabatini and Paulo Dybala Vacation in New York: Helicopter Flight, Theater and Central Park