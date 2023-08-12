Oriana Sabatini responded strongly to those who claim she left her career for Dybala: “Why not?”

Since 2018 Oriana Sabatini and Paulo Dybala maintain a sentimental relationship and live in the city of Piedmont, Italy. The actress, model and singer has been the subject of numerous questions and comparisons to her counterparts in the art world due to her choice not to pursue a career similar to theirs.

Most of the criticism is focused on his career in the music field. Despite her outstanding talent as a singer, Oriana chose to keep a low profile compared to figures such as Tini Stoessel, Emilia Mernes and Maria Becerra, who released more songs.

In addition, many users also doubt that the singer has not built an artistic career with a distinctive style, since, according to her followers, she was unable to find a space in which she could completely stand out with her music.

During an interview with YouTube blogger Pablo Agustín, the singer shared his take on criticism from both the public and entertainment journalists: I’ve heard a lot about “Oriana quit her career” and I’m a little funny because I keep working… I don’t know what career they are talking about and they say I quit“.

Other statements by Oriana Sabatini about her career

“I guess that means I don’t have a career like Tiny’s, but I didn’t have one either when I met Paulo, so…does that mean I don’t have a job?” The actress also highlighted the media. : “I ask journalists who say that he gave up his career. Yes, I feel like I put aside a lot, because, of course, it was not profitable for me to live here (Buenos Aires), and he is there (Italy), and I was in love and in love, so why not try?

“I do everything at my own pace,” the singer said and assured that she devoted herself to music and will soon release a new song in collaboration with another artist.