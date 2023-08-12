Oriana Sabatini’s unexpected confession about Paulo Diable

Oriana Sabatini has been in a relationship with world champion Paulo Dybala since 2018. and they live in Italy, because the player plays for Roma. To the surprise of many, the singer made a confession about the first months of their relationship.

“I didn’t watch football. He played in Italy a long time ago and I was in the national team and that’s all I have. It’s still good, right?” — said the singer and model in an interview with Pablo Agustin. “I didn’t know him, I didn’t even know he existed.”

But also He said he didn’t know anything about her. “I didn’t see any allies. I don’t think he played Telefe on Sundays at 7pm. And he testified that after a while he found out how he met her. “He saw me on Instagram, I don’t know who the matchmaker was, Ricky Sarkani helped because he gave him my number.”

It was then that the driver pointed out: “He will tell you who it was when they get married,” but she did not agree with this: “It’s difficult.” It’s because the player doesn’t want to get married, despite Oriana’s wishes. Will it be given?

Oriana Sabatini dedicated a romantic post to Paulo Dybala: “Finding us…”

Singer Oriana Sabatini dedicated a romantic post to Paulo Dybala on the occasion of his fifth birthday and she was very loving with her choice of words.

Oriana Sabatini Paulo Dybala instagram

Through Instagram Oriana Sabatini shared a post with several photos and videos. There he dedicated an emotional paragraph to Paulo Dybala: “For 5 years I fell in love with you a little more every day; how happy I am that I met in this life, I love you with all my heart.