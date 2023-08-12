Oriana Sabatini’s unexpected confession about Paulo Diable

Oriana Sabatini has been in a relationship with world champion Paulo Dybala since 2018. and they live in Italy, because the player plays for Roma. To the surprise of many, the singer made a confession about the first months of their relationship.
“I didn’t watch football. He played in Italy a long time ago and I was in the national team and that’s all I have. It’s still good, right?” — said the singer and model in an interview with Pablo Agustin. “I didn’t know him, I didn’t even know he existed.”
But also He said he didn’t know anything about her. “I didn’t see any allies. I don’t think he played Telefe on Sundays at 7pm. And he testified that after a while he found out how he met her. “He saw me on Instagram, I don’t know who the matchmaker was, Ricky Sarkani helped because he gave him my number.”
It was then that the driver pointed out: “He will tell you who it was when they get married,” but she did not agree with this: “It’s difficult.” It’s because the player doesn’t want to get married, despite Oriana’s wishes. Will it be given?
Oriana Sabatini dedicated a romantic post to Paulo Dybala: “Finding us…”
Singer Oriana Sabatini dedicated a romantic post to Paulo Dybala on the occasion of his fifth birthday and she was very loving with her choice of words.
Through Instagram Oriana Sabatini shared a post with several photos and videos. There he dedicated an emotional paragraph to Paulo Dybala: “For 5 years I fell in love with you a little more every day; how happy I am that I met in this life, I love you with all my heart.