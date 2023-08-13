Oscar Isaac becomes a nomadic musician in About Llewyn Davis on laSexta

Oscar Isaac come back in the evening sixth to the stars “About Llewyn Davis” start with 21:30. Film, dir Ethan and Joel Coenand released in 2013, it has a cast of Carey Mulligan, John Goodman, Ethan Phillips and Justin Timberlake.

This is “About Llewyn Davis”

New York, 1961. Llewyn Davis is a young folk singer who lives an austere lifestyle in Greenwich Village. During the cold winter, with a guitar on his back, no permanent home and almost no money, he struggles to make a living as a musician. He lives singing in small pubs, but above all thanks to the help of friends who lend him their sofa for cold nights. Suddenly, she decides to go to Chicago to audition for music mogul Bud Grossman.