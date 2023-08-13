over a decade to sell his mansion in Chicago

Michael Jordan was born in New York, raised and educated in North Carolina, and became a man in Chicago.. In the city of Illinois, he made the most of his sports career, which is considered by many to be the best career of an NBA player. How could it be otherwise Thanks to the remarkable legacy he shaped through his actions on the court and in the sneaker world, he acquired a mansion. in the north of the city, more precisely in Highland Park.

This new home for Mike was purchased in 1991, although he finished reforming it in 1995 when he returned from baseball to spend his second stint with the Chicago Bulls. For a decade (2012) he was put up for sale, but could not sell it due to lack of interest from buyers..

Mansion made in Jordan

Basketball legend negotiated the price in $29 millionbut until now he had to gradually reduce the price, which cost just under 15 million. The mansion has nine bedrooms, 15 bathrooms, a basketball court, a tennis court, its own gym and a cinema in 5000 meters internal and 2.8 hectares external.

On the main gate is the number 23, an unmistakable element that you are in the Air Jordan house. This may be one of the reasons for non-sale, because. Such a special and individual home will put some investors off buying a mansion.. In addition to the fact that the operation was not unlocked, in April this year The 18-year-old broke into the mansion and showed off its interior in a video that went viral on TikTok.. For this reason, he faces several charges in the North American justice system.