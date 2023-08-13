OVERVIEW | Mission Impossible: Deadly Judgment Part 1 – Tom Cruise returns to the big screen

This new adventure starring Tom Cruise is the seventh part of the saga.

Tom Cruise He is a superstar, thanks to his charisma and great action hits he has managed to establish himself as a destructive force at the box office. So much so that the series, in which he is the protagonist of seven (yes, you read that right: seven) movies, is still more alive than ever. What can we expect from this new adventure?

Hunting Ethan He is the perfect spy, does dirty work without consequences for his employers, has faced megalomaniacal villains in all corners of the planet and has managed to forge a faithful and efficient work team. And what is left to face?

The seventh installment of the “Mission Impossible” film series and the third film in the series directed by Christopher McQuarrie. (Highlight Pictures)

The film opens with a sequence in a submarine that can be undetectable by any electronic device and that contains a technological weapon that can only be triggered with an electronic key split in two. This element will be the focus where various forces come into conflict over the nearly three-hour run of the film.

Hunting Ethanspy played by him Tom Cruise, implements its mission through an application delivery employee, emphasizing the current times. his mission? If you choose to accept it, of course: find it Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson) that contains one of the parts of a given key.

Actress Rebecca Ferguson plays Ilsa Faust.

His personal history with her puts him in an awkward position when he rescues her in the middle of the desert. The whole beginning is like the first sequence John Wick 4something that will be a recurring element in this seventh part: MI: Death Sentence – Part 1 This is a compendium of action movie sequences we’ve seen recently. It lacks the surprise that its predecessors had. When the best spy recovers one part of the key, the real adventure begins, he must get the other part and find out what it opens.

After placing players who will take part in the conflict (intelligence agencies with USAGEold enemy ethane who has a history of murdering her partner and a thief who doesn’t seem to understand her place in the grand scheme) comes the true villain of this new iteration: The Entity.

The villain in this installment is the artificial intelligence known as The Entity.

The entity is an artificial intelligence that rebelled, learned and separated from its creators. His ultimate goal? It is not very clear, it seems that he wants to protect himself and continue to learn about the defense models of all the powers in the world.

The narrative difficulty of facing an antagonist who can read millions of scenarios a second and who knows everything that is algorithmically likely or not. This is set up as a problem for the writers: if the AI ​​knows everything, senses everything, anticipates everything, what chance is there of turning the tide in favor of our favorite team?

Hayley Atwell joins the cast as Grace, a white-collar burglar.

Hayley Atwell (Captain America) sums up as Grace, a white-collared thief who – unknowingly – steals one of the key pieces and gets caught up in the middle of a fight for humanity. It will be both the student and the hero’s romantic interest. A little spark in between Grace AND hunting complicate being able to empathize with their development as an action couple, especially in the middle Ilsa.

The human factor representing Being is Gabriel (Esai Morales), responsible for the murder of a comrade ethane in the past, framing him for this process – a situation that led him to join An impossible mission-. AI knows it hunting she is one of the few human beings (and yes she is Tom Cruise) able to stop it, so use a Gabriel so that feelings oppose reason. It is the eternal struggle between what makes us human and the binary calculations of an inert being. While these are interesting concepts, they are not fully exploited by trying to pin them down through explanatory dialogues.

Team Humanity’s every move is fiercely opposed by Team AI; every possibility, thought, action… everything is part of an algorithm that the Entity has already visualized. Therefore, all that remains is the willpower that makes us human.

The AI ​​knows that Ethan Hunt is one of the few people who can stop him.

In the previous six films, the saga of An impossible mission He has traveled practically all over the world. Tom Cruise He performed unimaginable stunts, astonishing the audience who watched him chew popcorn in the room.

In times where great action sagas like The Fast and the Furious AND John Wick double your bets and multiply your products (car saga o Vin Diesel already has eleven steps under its belt while the franchise Keanu Reeves It has four movies plus a series and spin-offs in the future), you have to surprise to get attention. Yes, Tom Cruise it does impossible things, but the aftertaste has no trace of surprise in it, but “ah, this is good … although I’ve seen it before.” We’ve already seen the opening scene with horses in the desert and guns, we’ve already seen the chase sequence with vehicles in Rome, we’ve even seen the train tearing sequence in games like Uncharted. Then what are we waiting for? How to know, we are only human and we always expect more, something that artificial intelligence cannot understand.

During the filming of the film, Tom Cruise performed shocking maneuvers.

After almost three hours, everything is ready for the second part. The confrontation between humanity and technology will come to an end, which will be a kind of testimony to how narratives can make us think and discuss what surrounds us.

Tom Cruise loves show business, great performances, cinema in the theater and therefore offers this new combination also in IMAX.

Screen IMAX it is gigantic, which leads to the use of special large-format cameras; This makes shooting more complicated and at the same time much more expensive. But it’s all for show.

Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell during the iconic train sequence in “Mission Impossible: Deadly Judgment – Part 1”

Because of this, a kind of conflict arose with oppenheimer because both videos were recorded for IMAX AND An impossible mission He only got a week of availability in this format, a week after the premiere everything will be from the new movie by Nolan.

Action scenes, scripts and soundtrack Mission: Impossible: Deadly Judgment Part 1 are at the service of a big show, but the narrative difficulty of taking on an almighty villain and the lack of surprises in an ecosystem that bets on all fronts makes us wish the second part had more power… hopefully humanity survives before the message self-destructs.

