Overwatch 2 will welcome Mauga on December 5th

Blizzard Entertainment announced during BlizzCon 2023 that Overwatch 2 will receive its 8th season of content on December 5th and will include a new hero called Mauga, and new game modes.

The trailer describes the character as follows:

Mauga enters the battlefield equipped with two machine guns (Gunny and Cha-Cha), ready to destroy barriers and finish off anyone who gets in his way with tons of firepower. He knows Mauga’s abilities before his official debut in Season 8.

Overwatch 2 is now available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch, and PC (Steam and Battle.net).

