Overwatch 2 will welcome Mauga on December 5th

Overwatch 2 will welcome Mauga on December 5th

by

Blizzard Entertainment announced during BlizzCon 2023 that Overwatch 2 will receive its 8th season of content on December 5th and will include a new hero called Mauga, and new game modes.

Read more:: Honkai: Star Rail will receive update 1.5 on November 15th

The trailer describes the character as follows:

Mauga enters the battlefield equipped with two machine guns (Gunny and Cha-Cha), ready to destroy barriers and finish off anyone who gets in his way with tons of firepower. He knows Mauga’s abilities before his official debut in Season 8.

Overwatch 2 is now available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch, and PC (Steam and Battle.net).

Read more:: Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred will be released for Consoles and PC in late 2024

Do you like  The Goa Spotlight? We count on you! Follow us on Google News. Click here

TGS
Website | + posts

Leave a Comment