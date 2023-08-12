Pablo Campana, proud of his son Leonardo, also wants to frame a photo of an Ecuadorian footballer hugging Lionel Messi | Social networks | Entertainment

proud dad Paul Campana, who can’t contain his emotions photo of the moment: his son Leonardo Campana And Lionel Messi goal celebration With a pass from an Ecuadorian footballer, Inter Miami’s number 10 was able to score the last goal of the game against Charlotte for the pink team, but later fell into the arms of a man from Guayaquil, a moment that was filmed as a keepsake.

But not only that, Messi He posted the photo on his Instagram, and now thousands of fans are sharing it, congratulating the 22-year-old who is living the dream of many. Leonardo I couldn’t miss this opportunity and also posted a photo that already has countless posts like “Bell, Wake up, it’s time for school” and “The Man God Blessed”.

The one who adds to this admiration is his father, who replies to a tweet from Hanna Carlos Limongui. “I’m from Bell I take this photo, put it on a portrait in the living room of my house, make a poster out of it, make a billboard, a blanket, a couple of pillows, a tie, a T-shirt to be at home. (campaign type, set stickers beat cars in the stadium”, published Lemons.

Paul Bellformer Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment, read this funny tweet and said he agreed: “Hahahaha, me too.”

This hugging photo isn’t the first to send euphoria to his Ecuadorian fans. When the Argentine joined the team David Beckhamthey placed his jersey (10) next to the jersey of the Ecuadorian (9) and Sergio Busquets (5), which was an internet sensation for days.

Before Messi get on the team Leonardo Campana He admitted that he was happy to share the field with the world champion: “I think that everyone would like to play with the best, and this can be said from history. So I get goosebumps when I think about it.” (AND)