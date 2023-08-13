Painful Real Madrid victory over Athletic; Militao with tears in his eyes leaves the wounded

real Madrid won a bittersweet 0-2 victory over Athletic Bilbao making his debut in the 2023/24 season league due to injury in Eder Militao it doesn’t look good.

The Brazilian defender left the field in tears in the 50th minute after loudly complaining about an injury to his left knee that stuck while trying to press an opponent.

Merenguet’s medical team fears he will suffer a similar injury to Thibaut Courtois, who discovered a torn ACL in the same knee in training last Thursday and will be out for at least eight months.

Real Madrid played without a central striker. Joselu He remained on the bench at the start, while Ancelotti, as in the last games of the preseason, chose the Brazilian duo in attack. Vinicius Rodrigo with star signature Jude Bellingham behind them.

Rodrigo He was in charge of opening the scoring after a wall combination with Dani Carvajal when Unai Simon landed a right hand shot into the near post in the 28th minute.

Real Madrid widened their lead before the end of the first half thanks to a corner kick from David Alaba, which hit the target from the summer. Bellingham who dribbled on the pitch and scored the ball into the opponent’s goal in second place in the 36th minute.

The Merezes momentarily took the lead in La Liga, scoring their first three points as they waited for Barcelona to play Getafe this Sunday and Atlético Madrid to play Granada on Monday.