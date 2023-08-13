Paredes guaranteed succession in Europe: he will play in Italy

World champion. American Champion. Steps through Boca, Roma, PSG and Juventus. Only 29 years old. And still Leandro Paredes’ future is uncertain. The Argentina midfielder is definitely not on Luis Enrique’s plans for the Parc de los Principes following his loan spell at Juventus last season. Nevertheless, The central midfielder would be ready to seal his bond to start the 2023/24 season with a Serie A side, not at Vecchia Signora, but at Roma Paulo Dybala and José Mourinho.

Although Galatasaray showed great interest in Paredes and negotiated a transfer fee with PSG, the player has made it clear that he does not want to play in Turkey.which led to the downfall of that operation. In this context Roma approached the player directly to ascertain his claims and they reached an economic handshake.. Now La Loba will have a free hand to reach the total with the Parisian entity. The offer of the Turkish PSG team was 6,000,000 euros. Will Roma offer more?

What will be the agreement between Roma and Paredes? The club and the player would agree on a two-year contract until 2025, with the possibility of an extension for another one until 2026. (ends before the World Championships in the USA, Mexico and Canada). A few weeks ago, the player himself made it clear that he did not want to return to Boca now, as His goal was not to lose the competitiveness that playing in the major leagues of the Old Continent gave him. First of all, to keep his privileged place in the eyes of Scaloni.

Paredes was still in Paris, training away from the main squad. (AP)

Passage of Paredes through Rome

Paredes began his European journey in Rome, where His first experience on the Old Continent materialized after the Italian club paid Boca Juniors a contract termination clause of around €6,000,000.. However, his adaptation to Loba was difficult, which resulted in a loan Chievo Verona for the season. After his return to Roma, Paredes appeared on the pitch intermittently before being loaned out again, this time for Empoli.

In the 2017 season, he finally managed to establish himself in the team from the Italian capital, marking a turning point in his career, showing his hierarchy not as a mixed midfielder, but as a central midfielder. Despite his consolidation, he decided to embark on a new path, this time in favor of the Russian “Zenith”, who bought his services for 23 million euros.. In total, Paredes played 54 matches for Roma, scoring four goals (against Palermo, Torino, Sassuolo and Cagliari) and giving two assists.

Paredes’ first experience in Europe was in an Roma shirt. (EFE)

Bad draw at PSG Lorient

PSG ushered in a new era under Luis Enrique marked by the absence of iconic figures such as Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. In this context, the Parisian side endured a disappointing start to Ligue 1 when they drew 0-0 against the combative Lorient.. Despite admirable ball possession, the team lacked offensive power and there was a noticeable lack of players willing to take charge, a role often played by three stars.

The debut of Luis Enrique showed a marked change in the squad, showing the absence of Messi, Mbappe, Neymar and Verratti. Of the eleven starting players last season, only five played, including Donnarumma, Ashraf Hakimi, Danilo Pereira, Warren Zaire-Emery and Vitinha.. What stood out from the opening minutes was the Spanish coach’s commitment to a possession-based approach, in contrast to Christophe Galtier’s previous direction. Although the team maintained control for large stages of the game on the opposite field, the lack of efficiency and creativity in the final meters was evident.

Bad start for Luis Enrique at PSG. (AFP)

Paredes returns to PSG training

Paris Saint Germain – 08.12.2023 It was the return of Paredes to PSG.

