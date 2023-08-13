Pau Gasol, immortalized in orange in the Hall of Fame

This year 2023 was not only the year of retirement for his Lakers jersey, the one 16 that hangs in the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles, but also the complete culmination of his career in the United States. For the Spanish player Pau Gasol, this August evening in Springfield, Massachusetts, the city where basketball began, is an event. An orange jacket and a solemn speech earned him a place in the Naismith Memorial Hall Of Fame, a Hall of Fame that brings together the best American basketball players – those from the cradle – as well as great foreign players. And Pau is both.

Accompanied by his parents, brothers, wife, children and special guests, he had twenty minutes this Saturday, August 12, to speak to the world and thank him both for the honor of being here and for being the best in the NBA and telling the best moments of an unparalleled career. This was one of the litter’s claims along with Dwyane Wade, Dirk Nowitzki or his former colleagues Tony Parker and trainers Becky Hammon and Gregg Popovich. He stood on the podium together with Toni Kukoc, because new members must be sponsored by one or more people from HoF. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar took a last-minute leave of absence due to health issues.

Pau turned to Kukoc to explain his choice partner: “Who would have told a boy born in the small town of Sant Boi de Llobregat that he would not only be next to Toni Kukoc, but that he would induct me into the Hall of Fame. I wouldn’t believe it. Toni was an amazing player. I noticed you and followed you. I was supposed to be a little striker, but they grew and grew until I was 20 and had to get close to the basket. There I had to face Timmy, Dirk or KG (Kevin Garnett). Maybe in this era he would play forward, shoot threes.”. He sent his heartfelt regards to Kareem, the legend of his beloved Lakers, for the failure that prevented him from being by his side in this great event.

This is how Gasol began his so extensive speech: “What a moment. I stand before you with gratitude. I humbly accept this honor of being inducted into the Hall of Fame. Thanks to the election committee. This moment is a testament to the direction and inspiration I’ve received throughout my career.”. In his mind, he went to Hawaii, where he was when he found out: “I remember the moment Jerry Colangelo said magic words to me. I will not forget it”.

“Many people have contributed to my career. but no one likes my family. My dear parents introduced me because they played, at an amateur level, and they instilled that in me. Thanks to my parents, I love you very much. They haven’t missed any training. Your dedication inspired me”

“Thanks to my brothers. First of all, I grew up with Mark. You’ve all seen his career in the NBA. A special boy. We played in the yard, he tried to beat me, we played for our country and we won medals, we were traded (this must be the first time this has happened to two brothers). And we have this 2015 All-Star New York moment where we shared a jump between the two, a truly amazing moment”

“Adrià wasn’t much into basketball when we were in Memphis, he only read comics, but he’s the only one in the family who has a career and a master’s degree in business administration. I am very proud that you are with me”

He referred to the Europeans paving the way for others, as he did in 2003 with the Grizzlies (although it was the Hawks who had the choice) to come later. “Fernando Martín, the first Spaniard to play in the NBA; Drazen Petrovic, Sarunas Marciulionis, Detlef Schrempf, Arvydas Sabonis, Vlade Divac, Dino Radja, Rik Smits… Exceptional players”Rated.

“I started playing when I was seven to hang out with my friends. But the Barcelona Games came in 1992 when I was 12 and changed my life. Dream Team… Thanks to them, and also to the Europeans who competed with them, who didn’t do so well. The thing is, they were very good.”

He then went on to his true beginnings on the court: “The first coach I had at Cornellá made me play base. Only one match. It made me realize how important it is to teach at such a young age.”. He also drew attention to another anecdote from his formative period: “I have seen many Barcelona players take a devastating shot with their backs to the basket. I said to the coach: “How can I defend this?” And he told me, “Don’t worry. Don’t go pro and you won’t have to.”.

In Barcelona, ​​he wanted to highlight Juan Carlos Navarro, whom he distinguished not only at the club, but also in Spain. Not to mention the year in Memphis the two shared: Juan Carlos returned to the ACB and Pau started to win the NBA.

“Thank you to the Grizzlies for giving me the opportunity to play in the NBA. I came and there was a pyramid. I was very good. My English was very limited. But I realized that my partner, Shane Battier, was very smart, and I agreed with what he said. The press asked us about the city we visited for the first time. She repeated the last word he had said. Electric? ‘Electric’. It sounded good. I am proud of those years. In those early years, we built what later became the Grizzlies.”. He remembered people like Miller, Wright, Mike Fratello and Hubie Brown. “In 2008, Chris Wallace called me and told me he had been traded to Memphis. Many in the NBA were nervous about this transfer, but it happened and it changed my life.”.

Again he remembered the moment when the two greats met and understood: “There I met the person who made me improve the most, what it takes to be the best. Sacrifice. What was needed. Commitment. Kobe. I got to DC that night and it was late, I texted to say hello to him in his room. He told me it would be late, that we would play early the next day. I insisted. I walked in, said hello to him and he replied, ‘Welcome to the team. Now we’ll get the title. And I got it quickly: “Excellent, good night.” so directly”. He left a message for Vanessa, his widow, listening from the audience: “More than anything, I want you and Gigi to be here, brother, today and every day. I love you and I miss you”.

“2009 and 2010 were very special years. I want to thank the Lakers.”. He mentioned people from this lineup (Sasha Vujacic, Derek Fisher, Andrew Bynum, Trevor Ariza and Metta World Peace). “Special note to Phil Jackson. What an amazing man. He taught me not only the offensive triangle, but mentality, noise blocking, restless reading… Thank you for that.”he pointed out.

He later highlighted his milestones with the Bulls (“big city”) and Spurs (“what a franchise”).

“I learned a lot from Pop. A lot about basketball, yes, but one thing I’ll never forget. On Valentine’s Day, he asked us point blank, “Did you send your partner flowers?” Yes, “Why did you wait until today to do that if you love them so much?”

With the Bucks, my career was over, or so he would say. “Many kilometers have already passed and it had to be like this”. When he believed he had recovered, he signed with the Trail Blazers, although he never played for them, and if with Barça, he returned in 2021. The Tokyo Games were his final step.

“Of course my career is not understandable without national team. Family. France pushed us a lot to be better. Representing my country was a privilege for me, something very important. And today we all enter the Hall of Fame”

He also mentioned his agents, “all in the franchises that make us do what we do” the press and his physiotherapist Joaquín Juan “for being my friend and extending my career for so long”.

Finally, to wife Cat. “I am the happiest person. Thank you for completing me and having our children Eli and Max with me.” He wanted to have a little more influence: “Going from the NBA to a new life is a ‘shock’. Especially emotionally. Is not easy. And my wife helped me with all of this.”.

He said goodbye with a message of unity and thanks in English, Spanish and Catalan for this beautiful award for his career.

Pau is the first Spanish player to gain access to this Hall of Fame. Antonio Díaz-Miguel and Pedro Ferrándiz had previously arrived as coaches for their contributions at international level. All three are the only owners of the iconic orange jacket that distinguishes new members of this institution.

Gasol will end the year with another distinction in this respect: FEB Hall of Fame, in collaboration with AS.