Pau Gasol Names His Top 10 Players in NBA History

It’s always interesting to hear what some of the best players in history think about which of their teammates are in this select group. Pau Gasol offered an interesting list at the entrance to the Hall of Fame.

Awards for Impeccable Sports Career By Gasol they continue to be produced, and being inducted into the Hall of Fame is as impressive an honor as it is well-deserved. The Spanish chief is aware of the impact of something like this because he is a deep connoisseur of the sport and he fully accepts the privilege it entails. Recognized and admired by the entire world basketball community, Pau was asked about his historical list of the best players.

No wonder that Kobe Bryant occupies a predominant role in this personal classification, as well as Michael Jordan and other legends that cannot be ignored, such as Kareem Abdul Jabbar, Bill Russell or Larry Bird. It may come as a shock to some that he no doubt selects the two inside players as Dirk Nowitzki and Tim Duncanand also the one who was his sworn enemy on the track, Kevin Garnett. So, with only two seats, it was impossible not to miss someone important.

Gasol eliminates O’Neal

good By Gasol selected logical names and they should appear in this list, e.g. LeBron James and Stephen Curry. He met both of them many times and knows them very well, so it was obvious that they would be there. However, he leaves out Shaquille O’Neal, the great Lakers legend who was a great 21st-century center in purple and gold before his arrival. What do you think? Are you missing someone?