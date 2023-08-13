Pau Gasol’s classmates in the Hall of Fame: Wade, Nowitzki, Parker…

This Saturday, August 12, the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame induction ceremony took place in Springfield. There, the chosen ones were able to have a pleasant time to remember their best moments and thank their loved ones for this award for lifelong devotion to basketball. Tony Parker opened the evening and Dwyane Wade closed it. with touching speech. Pau Gasol for the third time in the history of this Hall of Fame has placed a Spanish flavor. The fallen were remembered and the US women’s team from the 1976 Olympics was honored. The ceremony was hosted by Ahmad Rashad.

Here are some of the speeches:

Dwyane Wade

“Who would have told us, except for Pau, Tony or Dirk, that we would be here, together, after the battles of these years. Which for Dirk and me was almost therapy. It’s one of the best teams I’ve ever played on.”

“I saw what basketball gave you. Relationships with people. I saw him with my father and with my uncles. I grew up playing that game that wasn’t for kids, that didn’t count fouls until they bled. As a child, you only need one click. At the age of five, the ball was too heavy to reach the ring. At the age of nine, my Chicago Bulls became a real force. All my brothers ate, slept and talked to basketball all the time. Michael Jordan entered my imagination. The way he jumped stayed with me forever.”

“Every day in basketball was a blank canvas. So I could rebuild my life no matter what happened in the real world. I turned it into a sanctuary.”

“I never let my injuries define me”

“The characters aren’t perfect, but you can make them inviolable and real. This is Allen Iverson. I know because I was trying to protect you. You gave hope to those of us who didn’t have so many resources. You are the spitting image of the possibility of redemption.”

Dirk Nowitzki

“My career has come a long way. I had many good teachers who brought up wonderful qualities in me. First: creativity. Don Nelson. He saw the game differently because it wasn’t easy to get a 7-foot-13 guy to shoot 3-pointers. Creativity is nothing without leadership. Steve Nash. You’ve been a great model for me and ever since the odd hairstyles, you’ve been a lifelong friend. There must also be competition. Jason Kidd. Then respect. This is what I have for the class that I had to live. There is a person to whom I have a special reverence: Coach Pop. Respect is only valid if you have it over time, and for that comes the quality I take into account the most: durability. That’s where I remember Mark Cuban. He told me he could play against me one day, I punched him in the face and we’ve been friends ever since.”

“In risk taking, Donnie Nelson. In terms of professionalism, I don’t forget Rick Carlisle, Avery Johnson or Michael Finlay. In team spirit, the people of the franchise or my teammates from the 2011 Ring (a lot of people helped me, especially on defense). The fans have always motivated and helped me, it was a pleasure to represent them. In innovation, my coach Holger (Geschwinder), my mentor throughout my career: I played with one hand, played the saxophone, played the saxophone with one hand … “

Tony Parker

“What a generation. Incredible. I have a lot of connections with them. Pau, the guys from France, Dirk… We met D-Wade twice in the final.”

“Pop is here too. I was told this is the first time a player and coach have been inducted into the Hall of Fame together. Yeah, I can’t get rid of him.”

“My leaders. Why is Tim (Duncan) so special? It’s obvious, but difficult. He is the best power forward in history. This is the easy part. But then again, when you’re a 19 year old from France, the way Timmy looks at you is intimidating. Meanwhile, Manu (Ginobili) is unique. It was so original. The first two years were tough for him and the press in Argentina said I didn’t like him because he didn’t have much possession, but that was Pop’s fault; I was just point guard, the game was for Tim.”

“The first year, Timmy didn’t talk to me. He must not like the French. Only when I played against Gary Payton did he deign to say a few words to me: three in particular. Together we won four championships. Thank you for all this”

“It all started with a dream. I wanted to be the first foreign point guard to succeed in the NBA. When I was told that I was too thin or short and now I think about it… I am biracial, so I think I grew up with the best of both worlds.”

“RC (Buford), you found me. Thank you for convincing Pop to have a second try with the Spurs. I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for you.”

“Dad, it all started with you. I remember how you insulted me at first, what language you used. My children are here, so we leave it for another time.”

“For the Hornets, I want to thank Michael Jordan. He was my idol when I was little, so I wanted to be a basketball player.”

Gary Blair

“I missed a lot in the past with my family. I won’t do it again”

“We need more women’s basketball representation in this Hall of Fame”

“One of the keys to success is to be surrounded by great people. I was”

Jean Bess

“I want to thank all the assistant coaches that I have had over the years. Especially my son, with whom I was 26″

Gregg Popovich

“Unimaginable is the word I choose. For those who have gone through this, this is not what you think of growing up. I want to thank Jerry Colangelo and those who voted to give me this honor. It’s a crazy feeling. I am not speechless, but it is difficult to describe what is happening in my body, looking at so many legends put together.

“We all remember when we fell in love with this sport. For me, it was in East Chicago.”

“What the hell am I doing here? I’m a Division III guy.”

“Jerry Colangelo helped me achieve my lifelong dream of becoming the coach of the Japanese Olympic team. It wasn’t easy, but he did it. For this I am not only grateful to him, but also a servant.

“All these players. There are only four of them here. And even they were sometimes a pain in the ass. Thank you all. I don’t want to omit anyone’s name. None of this would have happened without you.”

“I have a family. We love basketball, but not that much. Pay our bills and that’s it.”

(Parkers) “If I was training him at a time like this, I would have been handcuffed”

“Victories and defeats, records do not really exist. Relationships with coaches, with friends, with family are all that you take with you from the path you are on.

Becky Hammond

“For me, it has always been about more than just basketball. It was people, not just basketball. But after South Dakota, only two things touched me: Jesus and basketball. When I saw that I could not fly like Michael Jordan, my father told me: “Take care of the command on land and leave the heights.”

“Being resilient makes you achieve your goals in difficult times. All the time they told me it wasn’t them, I had to jump over a fence or climb through a window to get to my path.”

“Pop. I know you didn’t try to work up the courage to sign me to the Spurs, but you did what no one else in basketball has ever done. You have changed the direction of my life and the lives of many other girls.”

“Memorize the alphabet to make your dreams come true boys and girls”