Pediatrician explains what is bronchiolitis and what are its symptoms

Winter phase, passing through the entire southern hemisphere, This is the high season for the appearance of bronchiolitis in newborns and children under two years of age.. In the program Mamis Misioneras, pediatrician Andrea Soto spoke more about this pathology that affects children and mentioned What are the warning signs and symptoms?

According to the specialist, bronchiolitis is an infectious pathology secondary to a viral infection that occurs in children under two years of age, “This is an inflammation that causes mucus to form in the small airways in the bronchioles, which produces mucus and coughs.” assured Dr. Soto.

Thus it was explained that the viral process in children, It can occur in the upper or lower airways, in case of bronchiolitis, it is a disease of the lower path.

It starts with symptoms similar to those of the common cold. But later It starts to get worse and when you breathe it causes a cough and a high-pitched wheezing sound called a wheeze. Sometimes children have trouble breathing. The symptoms of bronchiolitis can last 1 to 2 weeks, but sometimes they last longer.

Similarly, Soto mentioned that inFor the first three days, your baby may have a fever, cough, and nasal congestion. Bye third to fifth day begins a period of large production, so they can there are problems with breathing, along with rapid breathing, rumbling in the chest, even the smallest can have problems sleeping and eating

Boys can start this second phase with these symptoms, and it is at this point that the reason for consultation arises.

Beginning from the fifth to the sixth day, the resolution stage beginsin which mucus production may decrease, persist, or even become more complex.

On the other hand, it was clear that although this pathology It usually happens much more frequently during the winter seasons, You can give at any time of the year“That’s because there are respiratory viruses that cause outbreaks throughout the year.”

In conclusion, the professional said that in pediatrics, depending on the age of the patient, the clinical definition changes, so she stated that “when they are older, we are talking about more recurrent pathologies, and this is defined differently.” way.”