Pedro Almodovar and Spike Lee will be honored at the Toronto Film Festival for their careers.

Pedro Almodovar And whether spike will be awarded for Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) with the 2023 Tribute Awards, in recognition of the global impact of the two filmmakers’ careers, announced the launch of a prestigious Canadian exhibition.

Almodóvar, “one of the world’s leading filmmakers”, will receive Jeff Skoll Impact Media Awardand Lee, “a cultural icon who has influenced generations of filmmakers”, will be honored with the award Ebert Award for Director.

Spike Lee, one of the most famous directors of his generation in the United States, created such works as Do the Right Thing and Malcolm X.

award ceremony

Awards will be delivered September 10th in Torontoduring the 48th exhibition, considered one of the most important in the world.

Previous Tribute Awards have been presented to Michelle Yeoh, Brendan Fraser, Jessica Chastain, Roger Deakins, Anthony Hopkins, Joaquin Phoenix, Taika Waititi, Chloe Zhao and more.

Pedro Almodovar at the presentation of his latest film in Cannes 2023. Photo: AFP

TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey said in a statement that it is “very gratifying to honor Pedro Almodóvar” with the 2023 Jeff Skoll Impact Media Award, an award that recognizes leadership in bringing together social impact and cinema.

“His artistic vision, bold storytelling and unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of cinema have had a profound impact. (Almodóvar) challenges social norms, champions diversity and illuminates the human experience with sensitivity and elegance,” Bailey added.

Spike Lee’s work

Spike Lee is a film director, screenwriter, producer, teacher, television director and actor. Debuted in 1986 with feature film She must have it and since then he has written and directed films and documentaries that have been praised by specialized critics as Do the right things (1989) Malcolm X (1992) 4 little girls (1997) Inside a man (2006) black clansman (2018) and Gives 5 blood (2020).

Spike Lee poses for photographers at Cannes 2021. Photo: AP

Considered for the most part to be controversial and contentious, his work explores race relations, the black community, urban crime and poverty, and other political and social issues.

In parallel with his film work, he has directed and produced music videos for famous artists and commercials for various brands.

Opening of the festival

The 48th Toronto International Film Festival will take place. from 7 to 17 September. More than 200 films from all over the world will be shown during the screening.

This year the festival will open with a film by Japanese director Hayao Miyazaki. boy and heron. For the first time in TIFF history, the show begins with an animated film.

Source: EFE

