Penelope Cruz dazzles in a sheer Chanel dress

Penélope Cruz arrived at the Biarritz International Film Festival to present the film “On the Margins” directed by Juan Diego Botto. The Spanish actress has made it clear that she continues to be one of Chanel’s best ambassadors, dazzling with a total look perfect for summer. No detail is left to chance, from the dress to the accessories, everything bears the brand’s stamp House and achieving a style that inspires us every summer day.

If you know Penélope Cruz’s style, you also know that boho is not common in her looks. This is why, Seeing it radically changes the third is one of the things we like the most. And if the result is as spectacular as this, we ask for nothing more.

If there’s something that happens every summer, it’s the return of boho style and the full trend of the season is declared. Well, even Penelope Cruz has joined in and we can only take inspiration from this gorgeous Chanel look.

Penelope Cruz in a Chanel boho dress

The actress appeared at the festival wearing a long, translucent sleeveless chiffon dress with bows on the straps. cOn a black background and an asymmetric color print, in which the Chanel logo could be seen several times. In addition, it had a belt made of the same material and pattern to style a flowing garment like this one. She paired it with black platform sandals and sunglasses in the same color, also from a French fashion company. However, the color note was taken over by a pink chain bag that couldn’t be better suited to such a style.