Penélope Cruz, spectacularly with her most boho look at the Biarritz Film Festival

Venice, Berlin, San Sebastián, Cannes, Toronto… there are countless cities that organize film festivals where they can show the best of the film industry, but until now there has been none dedicated exclusively to young people and new talent.

And we say so far because he created the French city of Biarritz “Nouvelle Vagues”, an international film festival who recognizes the work of the latest in the seventh art. But as with any self-respecting inauguration, there must be a teacher, an undisputed star, to do the honors and kick off the five days of the event.

And what could be better than Penélope Cruz at the top of the list of films that will be presented at “Cinéma Le Royal de Biarritz”. The interpreter came as the heroine of the film “En los mágenes” directed by Juan Diego Botto, which, although it appeared on Spanish billboards last year, has not yet been shown in cinemas in France.

A unique opportunity for lead the inauguration of the first edition of this festival, where she wanted to go with two completely different looks, but equally impressive.

For the film’s presentation, the Madrid resident opted for a boho-inspired outfit perfect for everyday wear: a long, translucent dress with a colorful print, to which she added a pink quilted chain bag and sunglasses.

Nothing to do with the look with which Penelope arrived last night: leather mini dress with straps and a round neckline in which the beautiful buttons on the front with black stripes stood out. The actress added a high ponytail, high-heeled boots and a white quilted chain mini bag to this crazy look.

Both creations belong to the Chanel Cruise 2024 collection, the company she is an ambassador for and entrusts with most of her looks. And it’s not surprising, because once again he hit the nail on the head.