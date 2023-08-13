Penélope Cruz was an inspiration in the 90s with a boho blouse and skinny jeans

We may now know it as one of the summer uniforms, but Penelope Cruz was the first to set it up. We refer to the combination boho blouse with skinny jeans and strappy sandals.

It was 1999 and the so-called heroine Vicky Cristina Barcelona He was at the premiere of Cookie’s Fortune, the movie starring Glenn Close. It was a fascinating time, celebrities attended the premieres of the most famous films, not wanting to experience great moments, and yet they left behind such archival photos as this. Effortless, they tell him now.

Cruz showed up at the party’s hoodie clearly Czechsatin and floral pattern. His cloak silhouette allowed her to walk comfortably and complemented her nonchalance perfectly skinny jeans.

Penélope Cruz with a boho blouse and fitted jeans. around 1999.Ron Galella Limited

Details matter in this outfit Penelope Cruz consider it a success. The first is in her shoes, some of them sophisticated strappy sandals which raised the appearance. We must also consider her beauty with a very natural face with red lipstick (in keeping with her colors hoodie) and her loose hair with waves. If we wanted to see the first glimpses boho chicHere we have perfect proof.

The trend of boho blouses with fitted jeans in 2023

It’s not hard to imagine that on that day in 1999, Penelope Cruz she created her look in just a few minutes, but today, with bohemian trend you could see booming, meticulously planned outfits that mimic a laid-back aura celebrities of the 90s who joined it style (from Jennifer Anniston to Julia Roberts). on the catwalks Spring-Summer 2023 How rejina pio we found good examples from satin blouses and lively – Cruz style – but fresh and ethereal, as befits an accent boho. The eponymous brand of the Korean designer presented a proposal combined with baggy jeans.

Including Street style Nor did they resist bringing this combination into the present ripped baggy jeans and projects with Czech blouses Equally colorful, with prints that will not go unnoticed. The printouts They are important because they allow the outfit to stand on its own without having to add too many accessories.

Street style reveals the combination of a boho blouse with a high neckline and ripped straight jeans. Christian Vierig Rejina Pyo, Spring-Summer 2023.Daniele Oberrauch/Gorunway

Guided by this assumption and demonstrating that fashion is cyclical, various brands propose durability loose boho blouses, with very effective prints and leading colors. Patterns with flowers and a bardot neckline as in the Italian company, double; with a teardrop neckline and puff sleeves like this one Garcia’s purification; or more flowers Isabella Marantone of the brands with essence Czech by perfection