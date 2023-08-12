Pep Guardiola knocks down the first obstacle of Lamin Yamal in Barcelona

A new star has been born at Barça and opens the door to the first team. Lamine Yamal has once again admired Gamper and the fans keep asking Javi Hernandez to give him opportunities. Many believe that the future of the club lies at their feet and it seems that Pep Guardiola He thinks the same, which he must be convinced of by his last movement.

Most anticipated and desired signing Javi Hernandez It was Bernardo Silva, but it looks like the Portuguese have agreed to an extension with City. Pep Guardiola is one of the main culprits behind this decision and although the manager does not believe in it now, it is a good operation for both teams. Arrival of the Portuguese. leopard this would mean that many young players did not have minutes, especially Lamin Yamal, who is considered by many to be Dembele’s replacement.

Lamine Yamal will still have minutes with “no” to Bernardo Silva

Obviously, Bernardo Silva and Lamine Yamal are not like each other, one is more associative and the other is a pure imbalance, but both fit perfectly into what Xavi is looking for. Although the technician needed someone who could communicate with Pedro At three-quarters of the field, Dembele’s farewell suggests that the youth squad option is correct. In addition, the difficulties of signing a contract with the Portuguese almost force leopard contact Macia as soon as possible.

Although the coach of the Blues could have made a gift to Lamine Yamal and company, the problems for the youth of the team did not end there. Various means indicate that the variant neymar he wins day after day, and only the decision of the coach delays his signing. As if that wasn’t enough, if the Brazilian doesn’t come, they will try to unite. Joao FelixSo the 16-year-old mini star will have to make the most of her minutes.

Lamin Yamal is the greatest contemporary representative of Masiya.

He leopard He is still in crisis and although he is going to solve the registration problem, they continue to experience financial difficulties. Whenever such situations arise, the most rational solution for the teams is to use their youth system, which leopard You always do this, but now you have to take a step forward.

Bernardo Silva’s City extension is closer than his signing. leopardwhich was almost completely abandoned. This decision opens the door for younger players such as Lamin Yamal, ez abde or Ansu Fati, but the club remains true to Xavi’s order to sign the striker. Laporta wants his coach to bet on his career and will try to convince him before Sunday, but if he doesn’t, those same players will take it upon themselves to show him in training that they deserve a chance.