Persona 3: Reload highlights Fuuka Yamagishi

ATLUS has released a new trailer for Persona 3 Reload, which introduces Fuuka Yamagishi, the adorable SEES navigator who is the bearer of the persona Lucia.

On the Persona 3 Reload page on the ATLUS website, we can read the following:

Step into the shoes of a student who has recently arrived from another school and discovers an unexpected destiny when he enters the “hidden” hour between one day and the next. Awaken incredible power and pursue the mysteries of the Dark Hour, fight for your friends and leave your mark on their memories forever. Persona 3 Reload is a captivating reinvention of an RPG that helped define the genre, now recreated for the modern era. Highlights: – Discover a landmark game from the Persona series rebuilt with cutting-edge graphics, up-to-date quality of life features and a distinctive interface. – Take you on an emotional and captivating journey with new scenes, character interactions and additional voice work. – Choose how to spend each day with the help of various activities, from exploring Port Island to bonding with beloved characters. – Create and command your ideal team to defeat the supernatural Shadows and get closer to the truth.

Persona 3 Reload will be released for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, Xbox Game Pass, and PC (Steam and Microsoft Store) on February 2, 2024, worldwide. Digital pre-bookings are now available.

