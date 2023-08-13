Pharyngitis infections on the rise

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Health. What type of infections are usually caused by Streptococcus pyogenes, the bacteria responsible for pharyngitis.

The nation’s health ministry has warned in recent hours of an increase in cases of a bacterium that commonly causes strep throat and has killed 16 people this year. This is Streptococcus Pyogenes, which usually also causes skin infections such as impetigo, cellulitis, and scarlet fever.

“During 2023, the National Health Surveillance System (SNVS) was notified of 118 confirmed cases of invasive Streptococcus Pyogenes infection nationwide, of which 16 died,” the portfolio, led by Carla Vizzotti, said in a statement. The text states that the province of Buenos Aires is the area with the highest number of cases, with 35. It is followed by Santa Fe with 20; Chubut, p. 10; and Tierra del Fuego with 10.

The Ministry of Health report explained that it is a bacterial infection that in most cases causes mild illnesses such as tonsillitis, pharyngitis, impetigo, cellulitis and scarlet fever. In any case, he warned that in some cases it could lead to acute and severe conditions that could cause life-threatening conditions, resulting in more than 500,000 deaths worldwide each year.

The portfolio, led by Vizzotti, indicates that the bacterium has been under special surveillance since 2018 and that there has been an almost exponential increase in cases in recent years. “In previous years (2019-2022), the highest number of cases was in 2022 (closed year) with 75 reported cases. The 2023 figure represents an increase of 281% over the same period in 2019,” the statement said.

The problem concerns not only Argentina, the World Health Organization has reported about it. “It was reported that at least five Member States in the European Region (France, Ireland, the Netherlands, Sweden, the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland) reported an increase in the number of cases,” the health ministry added.

Transmission occurs through close contact with an infected person and can be spread through coughing, sneezing, or contact with a wound.

The incubation period of the disease varies depending on the clinical picture and ranges from one to three days. Treating infected individuals with antibiotics for at least 24 hours usually eliminates their ability to spread.

What are the symptoms of pharyngitis

The main signs are sore throat, fever, headaches, abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting, reddening of the throat and tonsils, bad breath, and enlarged cervical glands.

Recommendations include proper hand hygiene to help control transmission. Also avoid self-medication with antibiotics and consult a doctor for timely diagnosis. In case of obtaining medical indications for antibiotic treatment, the scheme must be followed. Lastly, keep your flu and COVID-19 vaccinations up to date.