Physical exercise with a clinical approach for people with chronic diseases

Physical exercise in individuals with chronic diseases is considered one of the main non-pharmacological clinical strategies for both the prevention and treatment of noncommunicable chronic diseases such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus, obesity, and osteoarthritis, among others.

“These diseases reduce the level of physical activity and negatively affect the functional capabilities of people. Increasing physical activity levels can help prevent worsening symptoms and improve the positive aspects of functional ability associated with better psychological well-being,” explains Andrea Gutierrez, kinesiologist and academic at the University of Southern University Rehabilitation Center (CUR). Chile.

One hour, twice a week, on an ongoing basis, interns from the UACh School of Kinesiology are responsible for three user groups – geriatric, cardiometabolic control, and fibromyalgia control – under the supervision of Prof. Gutierrez, to whom they mainly assign low-impact, light-intensity exercises. , emphasizing a mixed training of aerobic capacity and muscle strength.

In the field of geriatrics, the University Rehabilitation Center has been visited for 11 years by 18 people who have decided to get a legal entity, becoming “Las Canositas”, a group that has already received two projects from the illustrious municipality of Valdivia.

The cardiometabolic activity involves 10 people diagnosed with diabetes, hypertension, obesity and osteoarthritis who have been adding exercise to their treatment for about six years.

The latest association was the group Los Ríos Valdivia Fibromyalgia, which includes 22 women. Fibromyalgia corresponds to a physical disorder characterized by generalized chronic pain with symptoms such as fatigue, sleep disturbances, stiffness, and mood disorders, among others.

A large proportion of patients diagnosed with this pathology tend to lead a sedentary lifestyle, with very compromised functionality, given the complex characteristics of the disorder, where even this has an even greater impact on the physical condition, with an impact on quality of life and their social and family participation.

In addition to the physical routine, people receive free attention and assessments during the semester to analyze the possibility that another person can access the classes.

Kinesiologist Christian Saavedra, Technical Director of CUR, argues that “exercise adapted to each individual has a very powerful protective effect for health control and for the recovery or control of chronic diseases. Exercise gives a polymodal effect. This makes a positive contribution in many aspects at the same time. At the level of physical, cardiovascular, respiratory, mental health, anti-inflammatory control, sleep quality, etc. In this sense, the focus of kinesiology care at CUR is mainly focused on active interventions, supported by modern scientific evidence, which are considered within the framework of student education- kinesiologists UACh.

The University Rehabilitation Center of the Australian University of Chile is a space for recovery and rehabilitation in various areas of kinesiology – musculoskeletal, sports, neurological, respiratory, etc. disease prevention and health promotion associated with the movement of people.