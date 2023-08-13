Pichichi LaLiga EA Sports – Lewandowski is looking for his second Pichichi in La Liga







At 23:55 CEST







Before from Barcelona, Robert Lewandowski, is the top favorite for the 2023-2024 Pichichi Trophy, the top scorer prize La Liga EA Sport. Polek already dominated the list of directors from the beginning to the end of last year and added his first award with 23 goals.







The one who was his main rival last season in La Liga and in recent years in the Champions League, Karim Benzemaclosed his stage in Spanish football this summer and is leaving Levy with no big rival to compete with Pichichi. Not third from the last scorer table, Joseluposes a threat to the Pole as it does not look like he will not have as many opportunities upon his return to Real Madrid as he did at Espanyol.

The fight for Pichichi 2023-2024, ahead of the debut of the great favorite, has already started without a double. This means that all scorers of this opening day are tied for first place, among which names such as Dobwick, kubo, in-non-syri, Rodrigo or Bellingham.

PICHICHI CLASSIFICATION 2023-24

Artem DOBVIK (Girona) 1 Take KUBO (R.Society) 1 Javi GUERRA (Valencia) 1 Youseff EN-NESIRI (Sevilla) 1 Jude BELLINGHAM (R. Madrid) 1 ISI Palazon (Lightning) 1 RODRIGO Goes (R.Madrid) 1 Jonathan VIERA (Las Palmas) 1 Randy NTEKA (Lightning) 1 Antonio RAILO (Mallorca) 1

If you want to see this and other competition statistics, such as classification Zamoragoals for and against each team or the number of cards, we recommend that you look at this link.