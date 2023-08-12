Pilar Rubio poses in a swimming pool with her four children

As usual at this time of year, celebrities are already enjoying their long-awaited vacation. Whether with friends or family, many of them disconnect from the media spotlight in the most amazing places. Shawn Mendes devotes his days off to water sports, Selena Gomez goes boating with her best friends, and Aitana is now swimming in the crystal clear waters of Ibiza with Sebastián Yatra. In case of Pilar Rubio and Sergio Ramosthe couple wanted to take the opportunity to spend time with their four children: Sergio, Marco, Alejandro and Maximo Adriano.

The “El Hormiguero” contributor pulled one of her most flattering black bikinis out of her closet and enjoyed the summer’s most refreshing plan: swim in the pool with the little ones at home. “Summer afternoons with the little ones 🌅🥰” – he wrote in a publication in which he shows how united he is with his offspring in a tender pose that his supporters fell in love with. Carousel where she posted a spectacular photo of her gorgeous boyfriend while relaxing with a cocktail. What envy!

While he hasn’t specified if it’s a vacation spot or if they’re in their own home, the truth is that the pool where they relax as a family couldn’t be more amazing: it has swimming pools, palm trees and even an area of ​​sand that simulates the beach.

Although the footballer could not be present at this family set, he wanted to show his feelings from a distance with an Instagram post: “I love you madly”, he wrote in his reports along with a beautiful image of his wife and their four children in the bath.