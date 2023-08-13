Pinochet turns into a 250-year-old vampire in the new film by Pablo Larrain – Rock&Pop

Finally the official trailer Count, Pablo Larraín’s highly anticipated new film coming straight to Netflix. The Chilean director is gearing up to release one of his most iconic films to date, featuring imagine the 250-year-old vampire Pinochet.

The film will appear directly on the streaming platform and it already has an official release date. However, before it hits Netflix, it makes its debut at one of the most important film festivals.

Pablo Larrain returns with El Conde

Netflix announces official launch Count, new film directed by Pablo Larrain. On September 15, a satire with black humor will premiere on the streaming platform.after passing Chilean cinemas September 7th.

The film has been described as a satire and metaphor for Chile 50 years after the coup. It will follow Augusto Pinochet, a 250-year-old vampire who, tired of being remembered as a thief, decides to die.

“I have spent years imagining Pinochet as a vampire, a being who never ceases to circulate in history, our imaginations and our nightmares. Vampires don’t die and disappear like No crime, no theft from a dictator who knew no justice.”pointed Pablo Larrain to the post Count.

Jamie Wadell is the actor responsible for interpreting the dictator in this new black comedy. He is joined by famous Chilean actors such as Gloria Münchmeier, Alfredo Castro and Paula Luchsinger, Catalina Guerra, Marcial Tagle, Amparo Noguera, Diego Muñoz and Antonia Zegers.