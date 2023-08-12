Piqué broke up with Clara Chia to get back with Shakira

Piqué He was the first to completely forget Shakira, is focused on his relationship with Clara Chia, with whom he has been together for more than a year and has already decided on a very important step. The former footballer doesn’t want to live in his penthouse on Calle Muntaner, nor in the house in Esplugues de Llobregat that he shared with the singer, he bought a new house in Valvidriere, which he is renovating to live with his partner. Although it is still rushed, the lovers would like to become parents in the future and get married in order to formalize the relationship. they are very much in love. They live out their love story with the utmost care possible, despite always being in the spotlight of the media, even though they managed to calm the waters.

The Colombian suffered the most in all this history. She was very in love with the father of her children and tried to find a way out of the gap. He knew that there had been certain problems between them for some time, and he asked Pique to correct you. One of the recommendations was to undergo couples therapy, but the Catalan flatly refused. Precisely because her heart was already beating for someone else. Although the breakup of both was not announced until June, a few weeks after the publication of “Congratulations,” a song in which the artist attacked her ex.

The Catalan left home and began an uphill battle for custody of minors. It was clear to Shakira that she wanted to go to Miami, as she had always wanted in her 10 years with Pique, while he wanted them to stay with her in Barcelona, ​​but he couldn’t keep them. Now the heart of both is thousands of kilometers away, and between them is the ocean.

In one of her songs, Shakira hinted that Gerard he tried to hook up with her after breaking upas if his relationship with the young student was just an adventure and he regretted it. The mother of Milan and Sasha felt humiliated and betrayed when she found out about the betrayal and there was no turning back. Lorena Vasquez and Laura Fa, who followed the case very closely, assure that she and Gerard gave themselves a second chance in April 2022. Their entourage assures that this happened, but they never wanted to comment on what happened.

Pique and Shakira were going through a severe crisis and quarreled a lot, they were almost always seen apart, and it was at this moment that rumors of an open relationship arose. The businessman left, but at first the singer did not know that it was because there was another.

In April, they gave themselves a second chance. The last time we saw Shakira was at Camp Nou on May 1st. He traveled with his aunt Patricia Ripoll to support the father of his children in a match against RCD Mallorca. The singer’s aunt immortalized this moment in her social networks.

“They tried, but it didn’t work. They had and still have a very passionate relationship, for better or worse. He again returned to his apartment in Calle Muntaner and enjoyed his lonely life. Shakira at that time was completely unaware of the relationship that her ex already had with Clara Chia, and only in August, when he gave his replacement a name and a face“, they explain to El Periodico.