‘Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl’ turns 20: Everything we’ve learned from Johnny Depp’s epic film

There are very few things that stand the test of time well these days. Everything is forgotten too quickly: the movie comes out in cinemas and after a week nobody talks about it – at least until some platform brings it back – a new series, and people only comment on it for the duration of the movie. binge-watching… The page turns too quickly, and it’s hard to find something permanent, something to return to quickly. And if it does, it’s rare, usually more out of nostalgia than anything else, like that old carnival you haven’t been to in years and you’re a little afraid to go back because you don’t know if they’re too old or too old for it. the park just won’t be the same as you imagined it as a kid. And if there is one saga that speaks volumes about this trip, because it was an attraction and a movie at the same time, this is it Pirates of the Caribbeanwhose first installment is not less than 20 years old. Will it stand the test of time? All aboard because we’re about to find out.

The comparison with an amusement park is as obvious as it is accurate Pirates of the Caribbean was born from the popular theme park attraction in Disney. An attraction that was far from what was supposed to be movies later, but somehow it had it something classic adventure tapes that Disney was determined to get back, even if it meant putting all the meat on the grill. This is what happened when the script was set in motion and began to pass from hand to hand until it found its worthy carriers in Ted Elliott and Terry Rossiowho had already worked with Disney in Aladdin and plenty of experience in the world of pirates after Treasure planet. To these two, we should add two other names crucial to understanding the saga: the producer Jerry Bruckheimerwho was behind great 90s action movies like Armageddon, Con Air or Scaleand the director Gore Verbinskithat came from terror with an American adaptation ring and willing to test themselves in a great adventure. In short, a crew from different corners, but with a lot to contribute and only need a captain.

Because it’s impossible to imagine today Pirates of the Caribbean without Johnny Depp, his great hero, but in his time others were the first candidates for the role. Such a diverse list that went through Matthew McConaughey – who reminded many of Burt Lancaster, one of the great movie pirates fearsome mocker, Sparrow character inspiration – others like Jim Carrey, Carey Elwes or even Hugh Jackmanfrom whom he inherited his surname. Johnny Depp, who was at an undoubtedly erratic point in his career after finding success with films Tim Burton, –Edward Scissorhands, Ed Wood, Sleepy Hollow– suddenly found himself in front of one of the great opportunities in his career. And the most interesting thing about all this is that he wasn’t even looking for it, because what he really wanted was to cast his voice for some Disney animation character to make a movie about his children Lily-Rose and Jack. You could say that Depp was looking for copper and found gold, especially a saga that would take him to the top of his career before falling a few years later.

how we see, Curse of the Black Pearl in particular and Pirates of the Caribbean Overall, it was a coincidence and a lot of people over time, a star juxtaposition that ended up sacrificing promising stars and giving a new face to both Disney outside of animation and the classic adventure genre that was so keen on this moment of new stories. All this mixing old British cinema glories such as Geoffrey Rush or Jonathan Pryce, with young actors Keira Knightley, Orlando Bloom or even Zoe Saldana, who got her first big role here as the pirate Anamaria. Veterans and rookies, captains and ship’s boys, actors who proved that good movies start with a good cast.

Another of the key points to understand success Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl it’s money of course. Bruckheimer was instrumental not only because of his vision and the experience he brought to a company of this size, but also because he was able to convince Disney to use all the means at his disposal. “Your competition spent $150 million,” he said Michal EisnerDisney’s CEO at the time Lord of the Rings, matrix or Harry Potter The halls began to fill up. Disney agreed, and the initial $140 million investment in the film was necessary to make the film not only fun and exciting, but also highly believable. And that we are talking about cursed ships, resurrected pirates and other legends.

Opening sequence Curse of the Black Pearl – not the prologue that introduces us to Will Turner and Elizabeth Swann – already serves as a sample of the extravagance behind the film. Real locations like a volcanic island Saint Vincent and others built on the plan –Harbor Royal at Rancho Palos Verdes or the Barbossa cave – but with attention to every detail. The costumes, the weapons they carry in the movie… even the actors wore a series of make-up touch-ups and contact lenses to simulate the pirates’ physical deterioration from scurvy. Not to mention the jewels in the crown, namely the ships built specifically for the film, the Interceptor and the Dauntless, but especially the Black Pearl itself, which was built on the world’s largest seaplane, the Hughes H-4 Hercules, to have more control over the lighting and be able to add effects such as fog or thunderstorms more easily.

The film could have settled for all these things and stayed with it, an adventure film with a family twist and yet full of historical references. But we already explained that there were some ambitions and bills to settle, and one of them was to add a bit of horror and fantasy, although it required more imagination and resources. Yes Aragorn could have his own army Dead from El Sagrario at the end The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, Captain Barbossa and his crew will not be less numerous. Because perhaps the most fascinating thing is looking back and seeing again Curse of the Black Pearl It’s not just to see if his special effects haven’t aged badly, but in fact they still look just as good as they did on day one twenty years later.

There, no doubt, help ILM (industrial light and magic)company created by George Lucas to star Wars and which has been owned by Disney for years. ILM was instrumental in recreating the undead Barbossa pirates or Jack Sparrow himself, shooting the scenes twice, first with the actors and then without them to digitally add their skeletons, despite the fact that Verbinski’s way of shooting close-up battles with a handheld camera, and not wide shots made the whole process difficult. The technology at the time was avant-garde and ahead of the colors and CGI that are already so inserted in hits modern.

All these elements added to the soundtrack, which was also a bit improvised – Alan Silvestri or Hans Zimmer tried to work with it before a newcomer was appointed. Klaus Badelt– ended up ensuring the film’s success. An epic journey that will continue Dead man’s chesta more than worthy sequel to the movie that also featured a villain as terrifying as David Jones and greatly expanded the legend of Jack Sparrow, arguably one of the wittiest and funniest characters cinema has produced so far this century. Admittedly, however, the saga began to fade as time passed, and more precisely, it faded with the demise of its heroine, who was seen in recent years away from the high seas and caught up in the Amber Heard case. .

It is true that there were rumors about revival With margot robie as a hero, but for now, they’ve been dropped until further notice, and a new adventure isn’t on the horizon. For its part, Disney wanted to repeat the success by betting on other old attractions of its amusement park, as was the case Jungle cruise or last week with Enchanted mansion, but did not achieve the expected results, or certainly not to the level Pirates of the Caribbean.

If experience has shown us anything, it is that for these things to work, there must be many, perhaps too many, favorable coincidences. But of course, sometimes a favorable wind is not enough, you also need the right crew and the necessary funds, which seems increasingly remote in an industry that insists on saving and generating everything by computer, even for scripts. . What remains, however, is the original film, like Black Pearl itself, impervious to the passage of time, waiting for someone to come back to it to remind them that it is still as good and enjoyable as the day it came out. theaters.

