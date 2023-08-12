Planting Georgina and Cristiano Ronaldo into their family



EXCLUSIVE | Las Aveiro’s secret plan to get closer to Georgina















































This is impossible. At least not now. If there is no change at the last minute, Georgina Rodriguez And Cristiano Ronaldo They will not be attending the christening of their niece Valentina, daughter of Katia Aveiro, sister of the former Real Madrid player. Three weeks ago, LOOK announced the strategic rapprochement of the Aveiro family with Georgina. The initiative again came from Katya, the family member with whom the Khaki native is closest. The singer, who has been living in Brazil for several years, decided that it would be a good idea to baptize her little daughter in Madeira on August 27 and gather the whole family.

Thus, Aveiros, who made an attempt to get close to the influencer this summer, would take the news with humility. As a result, neither Cristiano nor Georgina will come to the celebration. New slam.

The information was provided by the Portuguese program Starlight Night chains CMTV August 5: “We looked at the CR7 calendar and on August 27 he is already committed to his club Al Nasr. Cristiano is low in celebration. The big unknown will be Georgina and the kids. The other day Maya, the host of the program along with Rui Oliveira, challenged the commentators: “I think Gio and the kids will go.” Although commentators acknowledged that it would have been a beautiful gesture, the consensus was that Georgina was returning to seat her relatives.

Something that came to confirm Hugo Aveiro, the older brother of Portuguese crack, in a statement to a newspaper Madeira Newspaper: “Sorry, but it won’t work out in the end. He will already be playing in Saudi Arabia, and it’s not that we are very close. Even if you have a plane, it is not easy to arrive on these dates.”

Aveiros are trying to bring positions closer

The summer passed quietly for Cristiano and his family. In fact, this summer CR7, Gio and the kids spent much more time in Portugal, where they were able to spend more time with the footballer’s family. Aveyros tried to soften their position, sometimes hostile towards Georgina. to give Ronaldo a break from tensions and misunderstandings. However, the position of the model remains the same: together, yes, but not too much. Will the family achieve final conquest? Time will show.

In this sense, it should be remembered that, according to the information that we have already provided in this digital form, the source of the conflict between Georgina and, above all, the footballer’s mother, lies in the picture of Dolores with her son, who suddenly disappeared from the living room of the footballer’s house in La Finca, and after a while it was replaced by a portrait of Gio. According to sources of all solvency told then LOOK, Dolores Aveiro herself asked about the whereabouts of the painting, which she finally found in the garage of the house.. His disgust was even greater when he realized that it was not even hanging, but against the wall.













