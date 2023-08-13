Played Jacquemus costume worn by Karol G during his tour.

Carol G. again ranked among the most popular artists worldwide thanks to the latest material. Well, “bichota” managed to debut at number 1 on the Billboard charts with the release of “Mañana Será Bonito” last February. Six months later, exactly on this Thursday, August 10, the Colombians released the B-side of the same album, which bears the name “Bichota Season” and which has already reached 4 of its songs in a few days. Top 50 in the world.

As if that wasn’t enough, the same day his new record material went on sale, Carol G. he began his tour, which is also called “Tomorrow Will Be Nice Tour”. As of Thursday, August 10, Carolina Giraldo Navarro has performed the first of several shows in the United States. It was this long-awaited concert that took place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Paisa previously performed at Lollapalooza Chicago, slightly ahead of the rest of her tour.

KAROL G WEARED A WHITE JACQUEMUS DRESS TO THE SPRING-SUMMER SHOW HELD IN JUNE AT THE PALACE OF VERSAILLES. PHOTO: INSTAGRAM @KAROLG

It was within this framework that the networks exploded with everything that surrounds the interpreter “While I’m flying from the heart.” Basically, his fans don’t stop talking about the new songs he has released. Carolbecause they are true to their essence. In addition, the looks the 32-year-old Colombian chose also gave us something to talk about as she looked stunning on stage.

Having given the first show of the tour, Carol G. He shared a stream of stories on his official Facebook account. instagram, with clips made by both his team and his fans. Among them are videos in which the Latin reference was dressed in an extremely sensual and provocative outfit created by the same Jacquemus.

As you read this, the French fashion designer, also known as Dua Lipa’s friend and Zendaya’s stylist, has dressed for the second time. Carol, with a set consisting of a top with sleeves and a white mini skirt. After seeing her looking so strong and confident in her figure, netizens were amazed.

