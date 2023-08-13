Played Jacquemus costume worn by Karol G during his tour.

by

Carol G. again ranked among the most popular artists worldwide thanks to the latest material. Well, “bichota” managed to debut at number 1 on the Billboard charts with the release of “Mañana Será Bonito” last February. Six months later, exactly on this Thursday, August 10, the Colombians released the B-side of the same album, which bears the name “Bichota Season” and which has already reached 4 of its songs in a few days. Top 50 in the world.

As if that wasn’t enough, the same day his new record material went on sale, Carol G. he began his tour, which is also called “Tomorrow Will Be Nice Tour”. As of Thursday, August 10, Carolina Giraldo Navarro has performed the first of several shows in the United States. It was this long-awaited concert that took place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Paisa previously performed at Lollapalooza Chicago, slightly ahead of the rest of her tour.

Source link

Leave a Comment