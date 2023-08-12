“Playlist” for traveling without leaving home: New York, Formentera, Portugal… Our artists sing it – Music

We are already touching mid-August. There is very little time left to enjoy that summer that you have been planning for months. However, there may be people who have not had the opportunity to leave the house. Or you are looking for a last minute destination and you can’t think of where to go. For both of them, for those who are going to be content with fantasies and those who want ideas, we have a “playlist” with numbers 1 of the singers best musical variety CADENA 100. We are expecting it from orn’reel’ from our Instagrambut we will also leave you some of these songs under these lines so that you can enjoy them to the fullest.

Holidays for every taste

October 20, 2009 Alicia Keys launches ‘Empire State of Mind’ and since then few voices in New York have sung like her. This is an anthem. One of those songs that inevitably leads to a chorus that takes us – even mentally – to a city that never sleeps. Already in the title, he gives us an occasional brushstroke hinting at the Empire State, one of the symbols. Alvaro de Luna hides it in his “Oath of Eternal Salt”where he talks about “crazy nights in Portugal”. Both are two destinations far from our borders that are ideal options: one is to organize it with plenty of time; the other, of those refuges which are always valued in a neighboring country.

Abba sang Waterloowhich might never have crossed your mind, but if you want crystal clear water and some nightlife, then we recommend to pay attention to Aitana and take a direct flight to Formentera – The Catalan woman herself also offered to go to Berlin, where she sang a story about insecure love. In the meantime, let’s go to this Balearic island with a video clip rescued from YouTube of one of the most characteristic voices of those 45 minutes of continuous music that we’re putting you on CADENA 100. A song where, let’s not forget, she was accompanied by Nicky Nicole.

European capitals

Few can say that the great Ed Sheeran dedicated one of his compositions to them. Barcelona He has the honor of being in the repertoire of one of the most important figures in the industry right now. It was released in 2017 as part of his album “÷” and has a happy tempo that perfectly reflects the life that flows through the streets of the capital. Don’t know what we’re talking about? Well, any self-respecting lover of good music should know this, so we leave it for you below.

And another one of those women who makes a splash everywhere she goes is Taylor Swift. His “Era” tour It is so massive that controversy over its tickets began even before they could be bought. In the midst of this career explosion with many miles behind us, we want to remember that “London Boy”‘. Because the capital of the United Kingdom is another one of those destinations that has a good combination of different parts of our country and, of course, has a slightly lower temperature than that which “excites” the peninsula these days.