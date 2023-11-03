PlayStation announces PlayStation Plus November games

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced which games will arrive in November for all PlayStation Plus subscription levels: Mafia II: Definitive Edition, Dragon Ball: The Breakers, and Aliens: Fireteam Elite. The titles will be available for download on the PlayStation Store from November 7th until December 5th, 2023.

Read More:: PS Plus: When will the Free Games Announcement be November 2023?

In the Definitive Edition of Mafia II, available for PlayStation 4, including the main game and all DLC, players will have the opportunity to live the life of a gangster during the golden age of organized crime in an HD remaster. War hero Vito Scaletta gets involved with the mafia to try to pay off his father’s debts. Together with his friend Joe, Vito works to prove his worth and rises through the family ranks with increasingly eye-catching crimes.

Read More:: Omni-Man will be released in Mortal Kombat 1 on November 16th

Dragon Ball: The Breakers, also available to all PlayStation 4 players, is an asymmetrical online action game where a team of seven normal citizens tries to survive the Raider (a classic Dragon Ball rival like Frieza and Broly), who will hunt them down until it evolves into an unstoppable force.

On the other hand, in Aliens: Fireteam Elite, available for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, players will be able to play with up to 2 players or with AI and explore four different campaigns while exploring the planet LV-895. It is a third-person shooter set in the Alien universe, where players must discover what is hidden in the game’s caves and ruins.