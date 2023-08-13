Plomito defeated Franheados to become the Marcelo Café Fleita Cup champion.

On Friday evening, the rematch of the final took place at the Polideportivo Cincuentenario stadium, in which the Marcelo Café Fleita Cup, organized by Fu.Sa.For, was at stake. (Formosan Hall Football).

The lead that was supposed to win yes or yes achieved the hit of the year in authentic futsal, beat the Franjeados 6-2 and became the CHAMPION in the star category.

The development of the game was fairly even, despite the fact that Plomo ended the first half with a score of 2:1.

The team led by Christian “Ormiga” Gómez won with a goal from Gaspar Kanesin (16″ 50″). But Plomito turned the tide with goals from Leandro Garcia (8″ 50″) and Javier Paredes (2″ 56″).

The addition started quickly with a goal that sealed the draw for Franheados and the game went 2-2 (19″44″).

Plomito went looking for a result and after a few runs made it 3-2 thanks to a goal from Leandro Garcia (10in 04in).

There development was step by step, and Plomo increased the score again thanks to Guillermo Leguizamon (5in 20in). The case was 4-2.

It was a blow to Gomez’s team, who tried to replace them from the bench, but they didn’t work out as expected. They arrived at the end, two more goals for the team of Horacio Florentina, which caused the final euphoria. Guillermo Leguizamon scored again (55 inches) followed by the match figure Leandro Garcia (5 inches).

It all ended with a score of 6:2 and the final greeting of the main characters at the “Majestic” stadium of Polideportivo Cincuentenario.

Leading Champion Ladies and Gentlemen!!!. With tenacity, heart and play, he dispelled the illusions of a team like Franhaados who found no answers in the grand final.

Actions were led by Alberto Acosta and Miguel Albarez with regular execution. Danilo Rios was on the payroll. Prosecutor Ignacio Vargas.

Marcelo “Cafe” Flute presents the cup to the champion. Credit: Mystic Sports Formosa.

𝗟𝗔 “𝗣𝗟𝗢𝗠𝗢𝗡𝗘𝗧𝗔” 𝗗𝗘 𝗥𝗨𝗟𝗘𝗥

Plomito has been successful in the highest category organized by Fu.Sa.For (Formosan Indoor Soccer) by winning the Apertura 2023 tournament with the so-called Marcelo Café Fleita Cup.

Architect and brain to build the team: Horacio “Ruler” Florentin. The tireless leader of an authentic futsal and his favorite club.

Champion as player (2011) and champion as DT manager of Plomito Futsal (2023).

Horatio Ruler of Florentine. Credit: Mystic Sports Formosa.

TEAM…

STRIPS (2): Juan Acosta; Christian Perez, Gaspar Kanesin, Facundo Pintos and Victor Veron (Finland). Fernando Araujo, Martin Pereira, Ruben Benitez, Juan Duarte, Fabian Sanabria, Marcelo Infran, Franco Nunez, Ramon Franco.

DT. Christian Gomez.

HOST (6): Jose Gonzalez; Brian Pineda, Guillermo Leguizamon, Jose Luis Peralta and Pablo Salcedo (Finland). Javier Paredes, Wilfrido Martinez, Gaston Medina, Jorge Palacio, Javier Gonzalez, Leandro Garcia and Pablo Baez.

DT- Horacio Florentin.

Goals: Gaspar Kanesin (F); Leandro Garcia (P); Javier Paredes (P); Juan Acosta (F); Leandro Garcia (P); Guillermo Leguizamon (P); Guillermo Leguizamon (P) and Leandro Garcia (P).

Overall result: leads 7-4.