pneumonia treatment

Treatment of pneumonia consists of administering various antibiotics depending on the type of pneumonia suffered.

Treatment for pneumonia will depend primarily on the type of pneumonia the patient presents. In this sense, physician must take into account a number of important factors to determine the most appropriate treatment. These factors include the patient’s symptoms and age.

types of pneumonia

Pneumonia can be divided into two main categories:

Community. These are the ones that are purchased every day.

These are the ones that are purchased every day. hospitable. It refers to those that occur in patients undergoing inpatient treatment. In these cases, pneumonia is more serious because it is not the only condition that needs to be treated in a person, but is present as an additional complication. These are usually infections caused by bacteria that are present in the hospital and are more resistant in debilitated people or in the process of recovering from other illnesses.

All pneumonias can lead to sepsis, which consists in the spread of infection through the bloodstream. Once it reaches sepsis, pneumonia can be fatal in the elderly and in those who are immunocompromised. Therefore, it is very important to establish the appropriate treatment for each case, depending on their needs.

Although different treatments have been developed for different groups of patients, generalizations should not be rushed.

The doctor is the best person to decide which of all the treatments is best for each patient. It is better able to determine what may be most effective for healing the body, depending on the circumstances.

How does pneumonia occur?

Pneumonia is called infection with bacteria, viruses or fungi. Depending on the cause or etiology, one or another type of treatment can be determined. To do this, consider 3 reasons for this pathology:

viral pneumonia

The most obvious example of this type of pneumonia is Caused by both the influenza virus and chicken pox.

bacterial pneumonia

Pneumococcus.

Staphylococcus.

Gram-negative rods (-) Haemophilus influenzae. Klebsiella pneumonia. Escherichia coli. Pseudomonas aeruginosa.



In this group There are also so-called atypical pneumonia, which are usually those in which slower evolution occurs. They have a less pronounced clinical picture and their pathogens are less common than in other cases.

Bacteria that cause SARS: legionella pneumophila; Mycoplasma pneumonia; Chlamydia pneumonia.

fungal pneumonia

This type of pneumonia is caused by the presence of fungal organisms. For example, candida or Pneumocystis adipose.

It should be noted that this type of pneumonia occurs more often in immunocompromised patients. For example, those patients with HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) or AIDS (acquired immunodeficiency system).

pneumonia treatment

In outline, Pneumonia is treated with antibiotics. Depending on the cause, the characteristics of the infection and the general well-being of the patient, one or another antibiotic is chosen, or a combination of several antibiotics is chosen.

Types of treatment depending on the etiology are presented below.

pneumococcal pneumonia

The most common pneumococcus that causes this disease is Pneumococcus. This type of pneumonia is treated with amoxicillin.but there is a high likelihood of resistance to this antibiotic.

In the event that resistance occurs in the body, the following types of drugs are used:

Cephalosporins.

clindamycin.

Cefuroxime.

Erythromycin (when the infection reaches more severe stages).



There is also a vaccine against streptococcal pneumonia.. It is indicated for children and people over 50, although it does not prevent pneumonia caused by other pathogens such as those mentioned above.

staphylococcal pneumonia

In this group, the main responsible person is Staphylococcus aureus. This type of pneumonia is treated with the administration of penicillins resistant to bacterial penicillinase.

Among them we find:

Flucloxacillin. This counteracts the beta-lactamase (penicillinase) of the microorganism.

Cephalosporins: cephalothin, cefamandol.

clindamycin. Effective action against 90% of strains.

Pneumonia caused by Gram-negative bacilli

Among Gram-negative bacteria, the main causes of pneumonia are:

Haemophilus influenzae.

Klebsiella pneumonia.

Escherichia coli.

Pseudomonas aeruginosa.

And the treatment for each of them:

Haemophilus influenzae. There is a vaccine against Haemophilus influenzae type B. For preventive purposes, its appointment is recommended for all children. The drug of choice is cotrimoxazole, a combination of antibiotics. trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole . Other antibiotics: Gram-negative spectrum cephalosporins, amoxicillin, fluoroquinillones and azithromycin.

For preventive purposes, its appointment is recommended for all children. The drug of choice is cotrimoxazole, a combination of antibiotics. . Other antibiotics: Gram-negative spectrum cephalosporins, amoxicillin, fluoroquinillones and azithromycin. Klebsiella pneumonia. This bacterium is resistant to ampicillin, as well as to a large number of ß-lactamases. Despite their resistance, very sensitive to aminoglycoside and cephalosporin antibiotics .

. Escherichia coli. Treatment of pneumonia caused by this bacterium will require hospitalization of the patient in order to provide him with respiratory support that provides adequate oxygenation. In this case also fluoroquinones and 3rd generation cephalosporins were chosen. such as: cefixime, cefpodoxime, ceftibuten, cefdinir.

such as: cefixime, cefpodoxime, ceftibuten, cefdinir. Pseudomonas aeruginosa. A culture for this bacterium should be performed and appropriate treatment should be initiated based on the results of this culture, as This bacterium is resistant to many antibiotics.

Treatment of SARS

pneumonia from Legionella pneumophila

The drug of choice against legionella is erythromycin. .

. When the situation is serious, erythromycin is usually combined with rifampicin.

Ciprofloxacin or azithromycin, the drugs of choice for other specialists, are also used.

pneumonia from Mycoplasma pneumonia

Most patients infected with this bacterium can beat the disease with or without treatment. In this case, erythromycin is the antibiotic of choicebut others can be used, for example:

Tetracycline.

clarithromycin.

Azithromycin.

pneumonia from Chlamydia pneumonia

This bacterium usually causes a serious enough illness to require hospitalization. In addition to this, doxycycline is usually prescribed, except in patients with chronic diseases. associated with myocardial infarction or other complications.

Other drugs commonly used for this infection are erythromycin and tetracycline. They are usually administered within 10–21 days.

Treatment of viral pneumonia

If pneumonia is of viral origin, it is recommended to administer antiviral drugs such as acyclovir to treat lung infections caused by herpes simplex, shingles, or chickenpox. Cytomegalovirus (CMV) pneumonia can be treated with ganciclovir, although this treatment has not been proven effective in AIDS patients.

Some patients later develop bacterial infections requiring antibiotic treatment. If the patient has a viral infection, administering medications to reduce fever, pain, and cough.

Treatment of fungal pneumonia

Antifungal drugs are prescribed:

Amphotericin b.

Fluconazole.

Itraconazole.

Flucytosine.

These drugs may have side effects.. You should contact your doctor if you suffer from any of these:

Increased sensitivity to the sun (especially in the eyes).

(especially in the eyes). Heat.

Shaking chill.

Skin rash.

Itching.

Diarrhea.

Nausea.

Threw up.

Finally, it is important to remember that the physician will be responsible for prescribing the most appropriate treatment for each individual case.

