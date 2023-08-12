Possibilities of hallucinogens in the treatment of anorexia nervosa

psychedelic revolution progresses steadily. Over the past few years, we have witnessed a resurgence of psychedelic compounds, now presented in a new light of legitimacy. Recent advances have been made in the fieldmental disordersespecially in severe depression. Now a new utility has been discovered in this marvelous field: its benefits as a treatment in anorexia nervosa. Anorexia nervosa is a disorder characterized by excessive preoccupation with one’s weight, distorted perception of body image and permanent restriction of food intake. Despite modern therapeutic approaches, many patients do not achieve full recovery and relapse. This has led to the search for new therapeutic strategies, including hallucinogenic substances.

Recognizing this, the pharmaceutical industry has recognized this opportunity and is determined to make the most of it. The most recent development in this area is psilocybin, a compound found in hallucinogenic mushrooms. According to a study published in Nature Medicine, one dose of psilocybin, given in combination with psychological support, was shown to be safe and well tolerated treatment for patients suffering from anorexia nervosa.