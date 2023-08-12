Possibilities of hallucinogens in the treatment of anorexia nervosa

psychedelic revolution progresses steadily. Over the past few years, we have witnessed a resurgence of psychedelic compounds, now presented in a new light of legitimacy. Recent advances have been made in the fieldmental disordersespecially in severe depression. Now a new utility has been discovered in this marvelous field: its benefits as a treatment in anorexia nervosa. Anorexia nervosa is a disorder characterized by excessive preoccupation with one’s weight, distorted perception of body image and permanent restriction of food intake. Despite modern therapeutic approaches, many patients do not achieve full recovery and relapse. This has led to the search for new therapeutic strategies, including hallucinogenic substances.
Recognizing this, the pharmaceutical industry has recognized this opportunity and is determined to make the most of it. The most recent development in this area is psilocybin, a compound found in hallucinogenic mushrooms. According to a study published in Nature Medicine, one dose of psilocybin, given in combination with psychological support, was shown to be safe and well tolerated treatment for patients suffering from anorexia nervosa.
A distorted view of the body is a central feature of anorexia nervosa. Thus, psilocybin is not an unrecognized compound. It is presented as a therapy with great potential for treating other mental illnesses and is associated with improved health conditions. reduction of anxiety increasing cognitive adaptability and development self-acceptance
How it works?
Some studies have shown that hallucinogens can alter the perception of the body and create a sense of oneness with the environment. These changes in perception can help patients reconsider their own distorted ideas about their bodies. thereby promoting acceptance and self-respect. Thus, this therapy may reduce behavior associated with eating disorders in a specific group of patients.
Although you can get the drug from psychedelic mushrooms, it was not the route used to produce this connection. Instead, it was created synthetically through an entirely artificial chemical process to achieve crystalline form, withAccording to Stephanie Knatz Peck, a researcher at the University of California San Diego in the US.
Thus hallucinogens such as psilocybin and LSD can have powerful effects on the mind. Brain plasticity and neural connectivity. These effects may be related to anorexia nervosa, as it has been suggested that this disease is associated with altered brain communication patterns. The ability of hallucinogens to cause altered states of consciousness and the advancement of neuroplasticity may offer a new perspective in the treatment of anorexia.
RESULTS
The study was conducted by scientists to investigate the safety, tolerability and efficacy of a single dose COMP360 psilocybin 25 mg, synthetic form developed by COMPASS Pathways. This dose was administered in combination with psychological support to a group of 10 women aged 18 to 40 who were diagnosed with anorexia. After receiving a single dose, participants were assessed for a period three months.
A 90% of participants rated psilocybin treatment as something significant and positive declaring its readiness to receive additional procedures, if any. In addition, the investigators note that four participants experienced significant reductions in eating disorder-related scores during the three-month follow-up, which met the criteria for consideration of their eating disorder-related pathologies. eating disorders were in remission.