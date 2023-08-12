Possible alignment of Al-Ittihad

The first day is about to begin and Al-Raed and Al-Ittihad will face each other in the debut of these teams on Monday, August 14th. This match will be the debut of the likes of Karim Benzema, Ngolo Kante or Fabinho in the Saudi Pro League.
Today we will show you the possible lineup of Al-Ittihad for this match:
AUTHOR: MARCELO GROY – At the gate, Marcelo Grohe stands like an insurmountable wall. His domineering look and feline reflexes are a real life saver for his team. Grohe is the guardian of defensive security, able to frustrate opponent attempts and keep an unbeatable goal.
RH: SHANKITY – Shankiti, a tireless right-back, is a force in Al-Ittihad’s defense. His speed and overtaking ability add an element of surprise to the team’s attack. Shankity is a wall on the right flank, providing solid defense for the team.
DFC: SHARAHILI – Along with him, Sharakhkhili adds solidity and aggressiveness to Al-Ittihad’s defensive line. His ability to anticipate an opponent’s moves and his prowess in one-on-one duels are important assets in holding back a team.
DFC: BAMSO – Bamso, a rocky centre-back, brings stability and experience to Al Ittihad’s defence. His ability to block opposing attacks and his passing ability make him an important asset in a defensive strategy.
LEE: ZAKARIA HAVSAVI – Zakaria Hawsawi, a versatile left-back, completes Al Ittihad’s defensive line. His ability to move forward and contribute to an attack is a valuable resource. Havsavi is the perfect balance between defense and attack.
CDM: NGOLO KANTE – N’Golo Kante, a tireless defensive midfielder, is a rebounder. His ability to break lines and his tenacity in marking provide a fundamental foothold in midfield.
CDM: FABIGNO – Fabinho, the master midfielder, brings vision and creativity to passing. His ability to distribute the game and keep possession of the ball is crucial for Al Ittihad. Fabinho is the mechanism that connects defensive and offensive play.
MY: JACK – Jota, one of the team’s creative brains, is the genius spark in Al-Ittihad’s offense. His virtuoso dribbling and ability to create scoring chances are a constant threat to the opponent.
CAMERA: ROMARINO – Romarinho, an attacking midfielder, adds speed and imbalance to Al Ittihad’s attack. His ability to get past defenders and create danger in the opponent’s box is a valuable asset in the team’s arsenal.
MD: AL-AMRI: On the right wing we will have Al-Amri who will be in charge of said wing. With Al-Amri, the midfield will be completely closed.
DC: KARIM Benzema – Karim Benzema, with his experience and ability to score, is an iconic figure in the Al Ittihad striker. His ability to create chances and his instinct to score goals make him a nightmare for opposition defense.
This is what the composition of Al-Ittihad (4-2-3-1) would look like
GoalkeeperStory by: Marcelo Groel
protection: Shankiti, Sharahili, Bamsaud, Khavsavi
Midfielders: Kante, Fabinho, Al-Amri, Romarinho, Jota
ForwardStory by: Karim Benzema