Possible lineups for the Premier League match, date 1

This Sunday, August 13, starting at 11:30. Chelsea Argentine Mauricio Pochettino will face him Liverpool of the German Jurgen Klopp to a meeting corresponding first Premier League meeting at Stamford Bridge..

Blues they leveled up in these last pre-season games, from the previous four games they played, they managed to get two wins and two draws, a positive balance to start with everything on the first date and erase what was done in the previous season.

How do Chelsea and Liverpool come about?

Those who led Pochettino They came with a very good gift this pre-season, out of the last four games they managed to win two and equalize the other two: 4-3 against Brighton1-1 against Newcastle2:0 s fulham and 1-1 against him Borussia Dortmund.

In the last game he scored Mason Burstow in the 44th minute of the second half, the goal that brought the team equality London.

Those who commanded Klopp they had a very good pre-season and even with goals they lost only one of their last four games (4-3 against Bayern Munich).

Apart from this fall, the three games that did not fall managed to win/tie with goals as well: they drew 4-4 with Greuther Furthwon 4:0 on Leicester City and ended their season with a 3-1 victory over Darmstadt.

Possible lineups for the match Chelsea – Liverpool

Liverpool: Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil Van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Andrew Robertson; Alexis McAllister, Curtis Jones, Dominic Soboslai; Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz. DT: Jürgen Klopp.

Chelsea: Kepa Arrizabalaga; Rhys James, Thiago Silva, Levi Colville, Benjamin Chilwell; Enzo Fernandez, Conor Gallagher; Raheem Sterling, Karni Chukvumeka, Mihailo Mudrik and Nicholas Jackson. DT: Mauricio Pochettino.

Schedule and where to watch Chelsea – Liverpool

Chelsea And Liverpool will play on Sunday 13 August for first Premier League meeting at Stamford Bridge.. It starts at 11:30 AM ET. USA and can be followed live on SiriusXM FC and Peacock. Meanwhile in Mexico It will air on Paramount+.

Except, You can follow all the details of the match between Chelsea and Liverpool in a special report that will be offered to you by the Mundo Deportivo USA newsroom..

Carlos Mayorga



